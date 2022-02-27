How to find Deathroot in Elden Ring

Deathroot is a key item in the Elden Ring that players can trade for various powerful items.

Among the many key items in the new FromSoftware Inc. journey, Deathroot is a bit more difficult to come across. The reward of hunting the item down is worth the danger, however.

There are four specific locations in the Elden Ring where players can find Deathroot. One of those places is in a chest, and the other requires defeating the Tibia Mariner bosses found in multiple locations.

What is Deathroot in Elden Ring?

Deathroot is sought after by Beast Clergyman. This NPC devours them. However, it does not reward those who deliver Deathroot. The official description for the item reads:

"A source that gives rise to Those Who Live in Death. The beast clergyman, found at Bestial Sanctum in the distant east, collects and devours these roots."

The description continues:

"On the night of the dire plot, the stolen Rune of Death enabled the first Death of a demigod. Later, the Rune of Death spread across the Lands Between through the underground roots of the Greattree, sprouting in the form of Deathroot."

Gurranq, the Beast Clergyman, can be found in the Bestial Sanctum in the northeast section of Caelid of the Lands Between. Each Deathroot gives a different reward in subsequential order:

1st Deathroot : Bestial Sling

: Bestial Sling 2nd Deathroot : Bestial Vitality

: Bestial Vitality 3rd Deathroot : Ash of War: Beast's Roar

: Ash of War: Beast's Roar 4th Deathroot: Beast Claw

How to get Deathroot in Elden Ring

Only a handful of Deathroots are found in the Lands Between. Each one is guarded by an extremely powerful boss. Only one of them can be obtained by avoiding the boss fight.

Here are all of the Deathroot locations:

Inside of a chest behind the Black Knife Assassin in the Deathtouched Catacombs

Rewarded after defeating the Tibia Mariner at Summonwater Village

Rewarded after defeating the Tibia Mariner at Wyndham Ruins

Obtained when defeating the Tibia Mariner at Liurnia of the Lakes

Each of these bosses is a tough enemy, so be sure to level up with the best gear and weapons to take them down. Deathroots can then be obtained and traded to Beast Clergyman.

