How to fix stuttering and FPS drops in Elden Ring PC?

Elden Ring's PC version is probably one of the worst ports of all time. This edition is plagued by numerous FPS issues, stuttering, and poor performance.
As a result, the community has been trying to find some system tweaks through which the game can become borderline enjoyable. While none of these fixes is optimal, they will provide a temporary solution until FromSoftware provides an official patch to remedy the issue.
Elden Ring is a brilliant game, and every player, including PC users, should be able to play it in the best possible manner.
Full list of tweaks and fixes that can be used to improve performance of Elden Ring on PC
The first thing that every player should check out is their equipment. While the game is playable at 8 GB of RAM, the CPU and GPU need to be higher than the minimum mentioned requirements to run the game smoothly.
This is because the optimization for the game is not very good. If the CPU and GPU are strong enough, it can help make the experience much smoother.
Now, once the system requirements are good to go, players can start tweaking. There are some in-game tweaks and some off-game tweaks. Both of those have been provided below.
Off-game tweaks
These tweaks were recommended by a user named Phish777 on the Elden Ring subreddit.
Fix 1: Enabling high-performance.
- Type Graphics settings in the windows search bar.
- Open the tab and browse for Elden Ring.
- Once found change the settings to high performance, as shown in the image above.
Fix 2: Nvidia Control panel change
- Open Nvidia Control Panel
- Go to Manage 3D Settings
- Look for Shader Cache Size and change it to unlimited
Fix 3: System changes
- Press Windows Key + X
- Go to Device manager
- Then look for Software devices
- Right-click on "Microsoft Device Association Root Enumerator" and disable it
In-game changes
Once the off-game tweaks are done, players can then try the following in-game changes to further enhance performance:
Resolution: 1920 x 1080
Texture Quality: Medium
Anti-aliasing Quality: Off
SSAO: Medium
Depth of Field: Off
Motion Blur: Off
Shadow Quality: Low
Lighting Quality: Medium
Effects Quality: Low
Volumetric Quality: Low
Reflection Quality: Low
Water Surface Quality: Low
Shader Quality: Medium
Global Illumination Quality: Low
Grass Quality: Medium
Thus, the above-mentioned fixes will help to provide decent FPS without consistent drops. Both the in-game and off-game tweaks combined have provided better performance, even though the issues have not been entirely resolved.
However, it is essential to remember that the game has been out for less than 24 hours. Thus, it will take time before the players have achieved the most optimal settings.
Despite that, fans will have to wait for FromSoftware to provide something concrete to obtain a seamless performance through the Lands Between.