How to fix stuttering and FPS drops in Elden Ring PC?

Elden Ring's PC version is probably one of the worst ports of all time. This edition is plagued by numerous FPS issues, stuttering, and poor performance.

As a result, the community has been trying to find some system tweaks through which the game can become borderline enjoyable. While none of these fixes is optimal, they will provide a temporary solution until FromSoftware provides an official patch to remedy the issue.

YongYea @YongYea Played some Elden Ring on PC with the Day 1 patch. Performance issues are not entirely resolved for me. Still seeing stutters & bizarre slowdowns a bit too frequently. This has to be top priority. A game with so little room for player error can't afford to contribute to error. Played some Elden Ring on PC with the Day 1 patch. Performance issues are not entirely resolved for me. Still seeing stutters & bizarre slowdowns a bit too frequently. This has to be top priority. A game with so little room for player error can't afford to contribute to error.

Elden Ring is a brilliant game, and every player, including PC users, should be able to play it in the best possible manner.

Full list of tweaks and fixes that can be used to improve performance of Elden Ring on PC

The first thing that every player should check out is their equipment. While the game is playable at 8 GB of RAM, the CPU and GPU need to be higher than the minimum mentioned requirements to run the game smoothly.

This is because the optimization for the game is not very good. If the CPU and GPU are strong enough, it can help make the experience much smoother.

DarkViperAU @DarkViperAU PC Elden Ring: I have a 5950x and a 3090. Tried all settings. Even at 1080p lowest settings I bounce between 20 fps and 60 fps on first boss. Not an enjoyable experience. Can't speak to rest of game, doubt a secluded issue. Get console version, avoid PC version. Waste of 2 hours. PC Elden Ring: I have a 5950x and a 3090. Tried all settings. Even at 1080p lowest settings I bounce between 20 fps and 60 fps on first boss. Not an enjoyable experience. Can't speak to rest of game, doubt a secluded issue. Get console version, avoid PC version. Waste of 2 hours.

Now, once the system requirements are good to go, players can start tweaking. There are some in-game tweaks and some off-game tweaks. Both of those have been provided below.

Off-game tweaks

These tweaks were recommended by a user named Phish777 on the Elden Ring subreddit.

Fix 1: Enabling high-performance.

Changing to High-performance will allow devices push for some more power (Image via Windows)

Type Graphics settings in the windows search bar. Open the tab and browse for Elden Ring. Once found change the settings to high performance, as shown in the image above.

Fix 2: Nvidia Control panel change

Changes to Nvidia control panel (Image via Nvidia)

Open Nvidia Control Panel Go to Manage 3D Settings Look for Shader Cache Size and change it to unlimited

Fix 3: System changes

Device Manager changes (Image via Windows)

Press Windows Key + X Go to Device manager Then look for Software devices Right-click on "Microsoft Device Association Root Enumerator" and disable it

In-game changes

Once the off-game tweaks are done, players can then try the following in-game changes to further enhance performance:

Changes to in-game settings (Image via Elden Ring)

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Texture Quality: Medium

Anti-aliasing Quality: Off

SSAO: Medium

Depth of Field: Off

Motion Blur: Off

Shadow Quality: Low

Lighting Quality: Medium

Effects Quality: Low

Volumetric Quality: Low

Reflection Quality: Low

Water Surface Quality: Low

Shader Quality: Medium

Global Illumination Quality: Low

Grass Quality: Medium

Thus, the above-mentioned fixes will help to provide decent FPS without consistent drops. Both the in-game and off-game tweaks combined have provided better performance, even though the issues have not been entirely resolved.

However, it is essential to remember that the game has been out for less than 24 hours. Thus, it will take time before the players have achieved the most optimal settings.

Despite that, fans will have to wait for FromSoftware to provide something concrete to obtain a seamless performance through the Lands Between.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha