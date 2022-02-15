Elden Ring official system requirements revealed for PC, demands 12 GB RAM minimum

From Software’s hotly-anticipated title Elden Ring has officially unveiled the minimum and recommended system requirements for PC. The demand for 12 GB of RAM has certainly raised eyebrows amongst Soulsborne fans.

Elden Ring, set to release on February 25, is the latest of the Soulsborne series by Hidetaka Miyazaki. Part of the title’s narrative is being shaped by none other than George R. R. Martin, the author of The Song of Ice and Fire series, which is more popularly known for its series adoption, Game of Thrones.

With about 10 days to go until its release on all of the major platforms, Elden Ring has officially unveiled its PC requirements and left fans shocked with its high RAM requirements.

Elden Ring PC system requirements are quite higher than usual

Elden Ring takes players to the realm of the Lands Between, sometime after the destruction of the titular Elden Ring and the scattering of its shards, the Great Runes. The game tasks him as the Tarnished, who lost the Ring's grace and was exiled from the Lands Between, to traverse the realm and ultimately find all the Great Runes, restore the Elden Ring and become the Elden Lord.

The game is set to be released on all major platforms, including the last generation of consoles (Xbox One and PlayStation 4) and the latest generation of consoles (Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5), alongside Windows PC (via Steam). The system requirements for PC are as follows:

Minimum requirements

Operating System (OS) : Windows 10

: Windows 10 Processor (CPU) : Intel Core i5 8400 / AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

: Intel Core i5 8400 / AMD Ryzen 3 3300X Memory (RAM) : 12 GB

: 12 GB Graphics (GPU) : Nvidia GTX 1060 (3 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 580 (4 GB)

: Nvidia GTX 1060 (3 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 580 (4 GB) DirectX : DirectX 12 (feature level 12)

: DirectX 12 (feature level 12) Storage : 60 GB

: 60 GB Audio: windows Compatible Audio Device

Recommended requirements

Operating System (OS) : Windows 10 / 11

: Windows 10 / 11 Processor (CPU) : Intel Core i7 8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

: Intel Core i7 8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Memory (RAM) : 16 GB

: 16 GB Graphics (GPU) : Nvidia GTX 1070 (8 GB) / AMD Radeon RX VEGA 56 (8 GB)

: Nvidia GTX 1070 (8 GB) / AMD Radeon RX VEGA 56 (8 GB) DirectX : DirectX 12 (feature level 12)

: DirectX 12 (feature level 12) Storage : 60 GB

: 60 GB Audio: windows Compatible Audio Device

While the game is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated titles of the year, the higher-than-expected system requirements have left fans shocked. While the new generation of systems is slowly but surely becoming the norm, games like Elden Ring are still being developed keeping the last generation of systems in mind.

As such, the minimum RAM requirement of 12 GB at a time when most titles still ask for 8 GB, or the minimum GPU requirement calling for a GTX 1060, which is still the recommended card for most AAA titles, is nothing to sneeze at. The game also calls for a couple of generation-old flagship overclockable octa-core processors (8700K) as recommended, which by industry-standards is 1080p at 60fps.

Interestingly, there is not a drastic difference between the minimum (720p 30fps) and recommended (1080p 60fps) system requirements. That, paired with the game being available on the quite underpowered Xbox One and PlayStation 4, does indicate a possible lack of optimization for lower-end hardware rather than simply being too demanding.

