“Let me be salty”: Wheel of Time author Brandon Sanderson disappointed that George R. R. Martin worked on Elden Ring

While From Software fans are finding it increasingly difficult to contain their excitement as Elden Ring’s official launch date is drawing closer, one fantasy novelist is not too ecstatic about the upcoming RPG.

Brandon Sanderson, the author of the Wheel of Time series, has expressed that he is “salty” over the fact that George R. R. Martin was asked to build the world narrative for the game. His main point of contention comes from the fact that the Game of Thrones author had no prior interests in modern-day video games.

In a recent YouTube video, Brandon hosted a Q&A Panel, where he jokingly revealed that he was not too hyped about the fact that Martin was asked by From Software to help with Elden Ring’s lore and world design.

Being a fantasy writer who keeps up with contemporary gaming titles, he wanted to be in Martin’s shoes, and be the one who helped Hidetaka Miyazaki bring his most ambitious project to date to life.

Brandon Sanderson provides a hilarious take on Martin’s involvement with Elden Ring

In the video, it’s clear that Brandon was quite miffed about the whole George R. R. Martin and From Software situation. Brandon didn't seem too frustrated about it, and provided fans with quite the hilarious, tongue-in-cheek banter on the matter.

During the Q&A panel, he says,

“Let me be salty. FromSoftware decides to make a fantasy game and partner with a fantasy novelist, and they choose someone who spends his days blogging about the NFL rather than the person who has played their games since King’s Field and has listed their games as among his top 10 consistently over time.”

“What are you thinking people. They went to George and made a game with George, and I’m like, George doesn’t play video games. George has no idea.”

Though salty about Martin being picked for the game, Brandon’s banter on the matter was quite lighthearted and fun with no ill will towards Martin or his works.

With the RPG finally set to be released on February 25, 2022, From Software fans just need to wait a few more days before getting their hands on the highly anticipated title.

