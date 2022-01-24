Elden Ring has officially gone gold ahead of its February 2022 release

Elden Ring has been perhaps the most hotly anticipated video game recently. Fans have been impatient for its release, and there is finally some great news in that regard.

The degree of hype for Elden Ring was understandable when it was awarded the most anticipated game award in The Game Awards 2021. The Action-RPG is slated for a February 25 release on Steam, becoming the most wish-listed game.

While there have been reports of a delay, official developments have confirmed that the game has gone gold. For a layman, a video game becoming gold essentially means that the developmental phase is over and the product is now ready. The steps that are left usually include marketing tactics, packaging and shipment.

FromSoftware confirms Elden Ring is going 'gold', and fans can expect a February release

Elden Ring is widely expected to be released as per schedule by fans. Producer Yasuhiro Kitao has now confirmed a set of news reports that is sure to delight fans and could likely see even greater hype for the game.

According to Kitao, Elden Ring has gone 'gold' as mentioned earlier, and a 'master' version has been sent for approval. The news was confirmed at the Taipei Game Show, where Kitao discussed the post-release plans and overall details of the game.

While the 'master' may have been sent for approval by the authorities, work is far from over. Kitao said that the FromSoftware team is also preparing for the post-launch event. A day-one patch is being made ready, which will bring updates geared towards optimization.

While fans have seen specific teasers for the game, Kitao also confirmed the approximate length of the game. According to him, the main route to completing the game should take about 30 hours. But the duration will depend on many factors and will ultimately depend on the approach of an individual while playing the game.

"The game as a whole is quite massive and contains many dozens more hours worth of gameplay, but if we are talking about the main route only, it shouldn't take much longer than that."

Elden Ring was initially slated for release in January 2022 but was then pushed back, citing development work. It's available for pre-purchase in all major digital shops and released on all major platforms, including next-generation consoles. The game's myth comes from a world created by author George R.R. Martin and will likely be one of the biggest releases of 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar