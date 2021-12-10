All The Game Awards 2021 esports wins across all categories

The Game Awards, the biggest awards ceremony in the gaming industry, is back in all its glory. The invite-only in-person event is taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Often described as the Oscars for video games, The Game Awards crown the biggest achievements in video games, from Game of the Year to Best Esports Game.
2021 has been an amazing year for esports enthusiasts, and it’s no exception at The Game Awards. From Best Esports Team to Best Esports Athlete, The Game Award crowned the biggest achievements in esports for the year 2021. Let’s take a look at the winners across all the categories.
All the esports winners at The Game Awards 2021
The Game Awards 2021 crowned the biggest achievement in different sectors of gaming, including esports. Aside from the Best Esports Game, there are a total of four categories in esports. This article lists out the winners in the different esports categories.
The winners of all the esports categories are as follows
- Best Esports Athlete - Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev
- Best Esports Team - Natus Vincere (CS: GO)
- Best Esports Coach - Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun
- Best Esports Event - 2021 League of Legends World Championship
Esports nominations at The Game Awards 2021
Aside from the winners, the nominees for the different categories in esports are as follows:
Best Esports Athlete nomination at The Game Awards 2021
- Chris "Simp" Lehr
- Heo "ShowMaker" Su
- Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov
- Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev
- Tyson "TenZ" Ngo
Best Esports Team nomination at The Game Awards 2021
- Atlanta FaZe (COD)
- DWG KIA (LOL)
- Natus Vincere (CS: GO)
- Sentinels (Valorant)
- Team Spirit (DOTA2)
Best Esports Coach nomination at The Game Awards 2021
- Airat “Silent” Gaziev
- Andrey "ENGH" Sholokhov
- Andrii "B1ad3" Horodenskyi
- James "Crowder" Crowder
- Kim "kkOma" Jeong-gyun
Best Esports Event nomination at The Game Awards 2021
- 2021 League of Legends World Championship
- PGL Major Stockholm 2021
- PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
- The International 2021
- Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Other than esports, The Game Awards crowned games across multiple categories, while also debuting and showcasing gameplay of previously announced games.