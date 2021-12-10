Halo Infinite wins Players' Voice Award at The Game Awards 2021

After 3 rounds of voting by players, Halo Infinite won the title for Players’ Voice Award at The Game Awards 2021.

The Game Awards, often described as the Oscars of the gaming industry, is one of the most anticipated award ceremonies of the year. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the award ceremony crowns the biggest achievements of the gaming industry throughout the year, including the most prestigious title, Game of the Year. After being online last year, The Game Awards has returned to an invite-only in-person event at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles.

The Players’ Voice Award is one of the latest additions that is completely dependent on the player’s choice. Starting with 30 games, the players voted for three rounds and crowned Halo Infinite as the winner.

Recently released Halo Infinite wins the Players’ Voice Award after three rounds of voting at The Game Awards

Halo Infinite was originally announced as a launch title for Xbox’s latest generation of consoles, the Xbox Series X|S. However, after a mixed reception during its unveiling, Xbox took the hard decision of delaying the game for a year and launching the new consoles without a launch title.

Originally set for December 8 release date, the free-to-play multiplayer of Halo Infinite was released early during the 20th-anniversary celebration of the Xbox and Halo, with the campaign releasing on December 8, a day before The Game Awards.

The voting process of the Players’ Voice Award consisted of 3 rounds. For the first round, the players had to vote for and nominate 10 games out of 30 of the year’s best, after which the players then had to choose 5 games out of the 10 games. Finally, for the 3rd round, the players had to vote for the title they considered to be most deserving.

The final round of nominations consisted of the following games

Halo Infinite

Resident Evil Village

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Forza Horizon 5

Also Read Article Continues below

Halo Infinite not only has one of the best free-to-play multiplayer modes, but it certainly is one of the best first-person shooters of the year with solid reviews, including Sportskeeda’s own, and is absolutely deserving of the title of Players’ Voice Award at The Game Awards.

Edited by R. Elahi