The Game Awards Players’ Voice round 2: Nominated games, how to vote, and more

The Game Awards is the most prestigious award in the gaming industry. Often described as the Oscar for Video Games, the event takes place at the end of the year and aims to crown the biggest and best gaming achievements over the course of a year.

While most award nominations are chosen based on critics’ choices, with the latest edition of the Players’ Voice Awards, the Game Awards opens up the opportunity for players to choose the most deserving title. The Players’ Voice Award takes place over 3 rounds, and elects the best gaming title, solely based on the players’ votes.

With that being said, here's a look at which games made it into round 2 and which games are in the lead.

Nominated games of The Game Awards Players’ Voice Round 2

The Players’ Voice Awards will take place over three rounds. Starting with 30 gaming titles in round 1, players will be able to nominate 10 games into round 2, and 5 games into round 3. From the top 5, players will select the game worthy of the title. With that being said, here are the games nominated for round 2.

The Game Awards Players’ Voice round 2 nominated games:

It Takes Two (13%)

Forza Horizon 5 (13%)

Halo Infinite (12%)

Metroid Dread (10%)

Resident Evil Village (10%)

Psychonauts 2 (10%)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (9%)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (9%)

Deathloop (8%)

Fornite (5%)

It should be mentioned that the above percentage is true at the time of writing, but could change in the future.

How to Vote for The Game Awards Players’ Voice Award

The Game Awards Players’ Voice opens up the opportunity for players to choose a deserving title over 3 rounds of voting. Currently, in its 2nd round, players need to choose 5 games from the 10 nominees to nominate them for round 3. Players can cast their votes by following the steps mentioned below.

Head over to www.thegameawards.com/brackets/players-voice

Login from the prompt on the top left corner.

Select 5 games from the list below, and cast the vote.

Players will have a final chance to select a game in round 3, whose results will be declared alongside The Game Awards 2021. The event will begin December 9, 2021, at 8:00 PM EST and will last for up to 3 hours.

