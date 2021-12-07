The Game Awards 2021: Date, time, where to watch, categories, and more

The Game Awards, the most prestigious annual award ceremony of the video game industry, is back in 2021. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the award is often referred to as the Oscar of Video Games. Established in 2014, the award aims to crown the biggest and the best achievements in the gaming industry over a year.

Typically hosted towards the end of the year, the award ceremony returns in 2021. While last year’s event was entirely online, this year's Game Awards returns to an invite-only in-person event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Let’s take a look at the date, time, where to watch, categories, and more.

The Game Awards 2021 date, time, and where to watch

The much-anticipated Game Awards 2021 is all set to take place this December 9, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, as an invite-only in-person event. Here's a look at the event times for different time zones.

Regional timings for The Game Awards 2021

December 9, 2021 - 5:00 PM PST

December 9, 2021 - 8:00 PM EST

December 10, 2021 - 1:00 AM GMT

December 10, 2021 - 2:00 AM CET

December 10, 2021 - 6:30 AM IST

December 10, 2021 - 10:00 PM JST

The entire awards ceremony will be livestreamed on The Game Awards YouTube and Twitch accounts. Furthermore, several streamers will also co-stream the entire event.

Categories for The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards is the most prominent award in the video game industry. It aims to crown the biggest and the best achievements throughout the year. With that being said, here's a closer look at all of the categories.

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Best Ongoing Game

Best Indie Game

Best Debut Indie Game

Best Narrative Game

Best Art Direction

Best Score and Music

Best Audio Design

Best Performance

Games for Impact

Best Community Support

Best Mobile Game

Best VR/AR Game

Best Action Game

Best Action/Adventure Game

Best Role-Playing Game

Best Fighting Game

Best Family Game

Best Sports/Racing Game

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Best Multiplayer Game

Most Anticipated Game

Innovation in Accessibility

Content Creator of the Year

Best Esports Game

Best Esports Athlete

Best Esports Team

Best Esports Coach

Best Esports Event

The Game Awards 2021 is all set to take place on December 9, 2021, and will stream for three hours in total.

