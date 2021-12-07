The Game Awards 2021: Date, time, where to watch, categories, and more

The Game Awards, the most prestigious annual award ceremony of the video game industry, is back in 2021. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the award is often referred to as the Oscar of Video Games. Established in 2014, the award aims to crown the biggest and the best achievements in the gaming industry over a year.
Typically hosted towards the end of the year, the award ceremony returns in 2021. While last year’s event was entirely online, this year's Game Awards returns to an invite-only in-person event at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Let’s take a look at the date, time, where to watch, categories, and more.
The Game Awards 2021 date, time, and where to watch
The much-anticipated Game Awards 2021 is all set to take place this December 9, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, as an invite-only in-person event. Here's a look at the event times for different time zones.
Regional timings for The Game Awards 2021
- December 9, 2021 - 5:00 PM PST
- December 9, 2021 - 8:00 PM EST
- December 10, 2021 - 1:00 AM GMT
- December 10, 2021 - 2:00 AM CET
- December 10, 2021 - 6:30 AM IST
- December 10, 2021 - 10:00 PM JST
The entire awards ceremony will be livestreamed on The Game Awards YouTube and Twitch accounts. Furthermore, several streamers will also co-stream the entire event.
Categories for The Game Awards 2021
The Game Awards is the most prominent award in the video game industry. It aims to crown the biggest and the best achievements throughout the year. With that being said, here's a closer look at all of the categories.
- Game of the Year
- Best Game Direction
- Best Ongoing Game
- Best Indie Game
- Best Debut Indie Game
- Best Narrative Game
- Best Art Direction
- Best Score and Music
- Best Audio Design
- Best Performance
- Games for Impact
- Best Community Support
- Best Mobile Game
- Best VR/AR Game
- Best Action Game
- Best Action/Adventure Game
- Best Role-Playing Game
- Best Fighting Game
- Best Family Game
- Best Sports/Racing Game
- Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Best Multiplayer Game
- Most Anticipated Game
- Innovation in Accessibility
- Content Creator of the Year
- Best Esports Game
- Best Esports Athlete
- Best Esports Team
- Best Esports Coach
- Best Esports Event
The Game Awards 2021 is all set to take place on December 9, 2021, and will stream for three hours in total.