The Game Awards Players’ Voice voting: How to vote, nominated games, criteria, and more

The Game Awards 2021 have opened the opportunity for players to vote for their favorite games in the year 2021. The voting will take place over three rounds, leading to The Game Awards 2021 on December 9.
The Game Awards are often considered to be the Oscars of video games. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the award ceremony crowns the biggest achievements in the video game industry, including the most prestigious Game of the Year.
After last year’s online event, The Game Awards returns to an in-person invite-only event for 2021. The Game Awards 2021 is all set to be held on December 9 at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles.
The Game Awards Players' Voice Award: How to vote, and what are the criteria
The Players Voice Awards is a fan-voted award, where the community chooses from 30 games to select their favorite. The rounds and their votes are as follows:
- Round 1 (December 2) - Vote for 10 games from 30 nominations
- Round 2 (December 5) - Vote for 5 games from 10 nominations
- Round 1 (December 3) - Vote for 1 game from 5 nominations
To vote, players should head over to (www.thegameawards.com/brackets/players-voice) on The Game Awards website. After logging in, players can vote for 10 games amongst 30 nominees for Round 1.
The nominated games for Round 1 of The Game Awards Players' Voice Award
The Game Awards have nominated 30 of the best games, running from Game of the Year contenders like Deathloop and Resident Evil Village to recent fan-favorite Halo Infinite. Players can vote for the games in the respective round and nominate the winner.
- Deathloop
- Resident Evil Village
- Forza Horizon 5
- GTA Online
- Halo Infinite
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Battlefield 2042
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Little Nightmares 2
- Returnal
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Kena: Bridge of Sprits
- Hitman III
- Neo: The World Ends With You
- Shin Megami Tensei V
- Life is Strange: True Colors
- Destiny 2
- Fortnite
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Metroid Dread
- It Takes Two
- Psychonauts 2
- Inscryption
- Death’s Door
- League of Legends
- Genshin Impact
- Apex Legends
- Valorant
- New World
ALSO READArticle Continues below
As mentioned earlier, The Game Awards takes place on December 9 at the Microsoft Theater Los Angeles.