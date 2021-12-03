The Game Awards Players’ Voice voting: How to vote, nominated games, criteria, and more

The Game Awards 2021 have opened the opportunity for players to vote for their favorite games in the year 2021. The voting will take place over three rounds, leading to The Game Awards 2021 on December 9.

The Game Awards are often considered to be the Oscars of video games. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, the award ceremony crowns the biggest achievements in the video game industry, including the most prestigious Game of the Year.

After last year’s online event, The Game Awards returns to an in-person invite-only event for 2021. The Game Awards 2021 is all set to be held on December 9 at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles.

The Game Awards Players' Voice Award: How to vote, and what are the criteria

The Players Voice Awards is a fan-voted award, where the community chooses from 30 games to select their favorite. The rounds and their votes are as follows:

The different rounds of the Players Voice Award (Image captured from the Game Awards website)

Round 1 (December 2) - Vote for 10 games from 30 nominations

Round 2 (December 5) - Vote for 5 games from 10 nominations

Round 1 (December 3) - Vote for 1 game from 5 nominations

To vote, players should head over to (www.thegameawards.com/brackets/players-voice) on The Game Awards website. After logging in, players can vote for 10 games amongst 30 nominees for Round 1.

The nominated games for Round 1 of The Game Awards Players' Voice Award

The Game Awards have nominated 30 of the best games, running from Game of the Year contenders like Deathloop and Resident Evil Village to recent fan-favorite Halo Infinite. Players can vote for the games in the respective round and nominate the winner.

Deathloop

Resident Evil Village

Forza Horizon 5

GTA Online

Halo Infinite

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Battlefield 2042

Monster Hunter Rise

Little Nightmares 2

Returnal

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Kena: Bridge of Sprits

Hitman III

Neo: The World Ends With You

Shin Megami Tensei V

Life is Strange: True Colors

Destiny 2

Fortnite

Call of Duty: Warzone

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Metroid Dread

It Takes Two

Psychonauts 2

Inscryption

Death’s Door

League of Legends

Genshin Impact

Apex Legends

Valorant

New World

As mentioned earlier, The Game Awards takes place on December 9 at the Microsoft Theater Los Angeles.

Edited by Shaheen Banu