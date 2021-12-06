The Game Awards: Which title could be Game of the Year 2021

The biggest and the most anticipated award of the Game Awards, the Game of the Year award is almost upon us. The Game Awards is one of the most prestigious awards of the gaming industry, often described as the Oscar for Video Games.

The Game Awards takes place at the end of the year and are awards the biggest and the best achievements of the video game industry, to deserving developers and publishers. After being online last year, The Game Awards is back in 2021, set for December 9, at Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles. Here's a look at this year’s nominations and which game could win the much-coveted title.

Which game could be the Game of the Year 2021

The Game of the Year title is the most prestigious award in the video game industry. The previous winners of the Game of the Year title are as follows:

Game of the Year winners

Dragon Age: Inquisition - 2014

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - 2015

Overwatch - 2016

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 2017

God of War - 2018

Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice - 2019

The Last of Us Part II - 2020

Moving on to this year, some of the best games have been nominated for awards. The nominations for Game of the Year 2021 are as follows.

Game of the Year 2021 nominee

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil VIllage

With that being said, let’s take a closer look at each title and their possibility of becoming the Game of the Year 2021.

Deathloop

Developer - Arkane Studios

The Immersive sim title takes a unique approach to the rogue-like genre. While not as great as Arkane’s Dishonored series, Deathloop is worthy to win the Game of the Year title.

It Takes Two

Developer - Hazelight Studios

It Takes Two is a brilliant co-op action platformer title with a beautiful story. The title is without a doubt one of the best in the genre and truly deserves the Game of the Year title.

Metroid Dread

Developer - Mercury Steam

Metroid Dread builds upon the re-established 2D platformer genre of Metroid Samus Returns and elevates it. While the game is certainly one of the best Metroid games, it might not be able to win the title, especially in comparison to the other nominations.

Psychonauts 2

Developer - Double Fine

Following up to the 2005 psychedelic platformer, Psychonauts 2 truly deserves its place on the list, and could very well win the title.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Developer - Insomniac Games

Over the recent years, Insomniac Games have been on an amazing roll, with a prominent future ahead. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart not only showcases the PlayStation 5’s capability but presents an amazing experience. While the game has a good chance of winning the title, it will certainly face strong competition.

Resident Evil VIllage

Developer - Capcom

The Resident Evil Village builds upon the rebooted first-person foundations of Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and expands the series into bold new directions. While the game is certainly one of the best Resident Evil games, the question remains if it is deserving of the Game of the Year title.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of its writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi