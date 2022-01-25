Elden Ring can be finished in 30 hours, will feature gameplay that “combats stress and gives players more freedom”

From Software’s highly anticipated title, Elden Ring is just a month away from its official release date. The developers have already revealed that players will be able to complete the game in just 30-minitues if all they are doing is going after the main quests.

In a recent interview on the game during the Taipei Game Show, producer Yasuhiro Kaito opened up about a lot of details regarding the RPG, and what players can expect from it in terms of gameplay.

Elden Ring will be one of From Software’s most accessible titles

Yasuhiro states that when it comes to the game length, it will obviously differ significantly from player to player, however,

“in terms of the targets set during development, the idea is that the main route should be able to be completed within around 30 hours. The game as a whole is quite massive and contains many dozens more hours worth of gameplay, but if we are talking about the main route only, it shouldn't take much longer than that."

While the main questline is relatively short, the vast expansive world of the game will offer players dozens of hours of gameplay. Map verticality, ease of traversal, dungeons, and exploration will be some of the biggest aspects of Elden Ring.

While the enemies themselves will be difficult to tackle, From Software will look to make the overall gameplay as stress-free for players as possible, making it one of their more accessible titles.

In the interview, Yasuhiro further goes onto comment,

"With the game's world being so large, that can produce real depth and breadth of enjoyment, but it can also lead to unnecessary stress for some players. The dev team has been very careful to avoid that where possible."

"Horses provide a stress-free method of traveling across the long distances the player needs to travel in the game. That system was introduced as a means of quickly and enjoyably moving vertically upward in order to explore those higher areas."

Fast travel and ease of traversal in Elden Ring are introduced in a way that combats player stress and makes it easier to tackle the various elements in the game while giving as much gameplay freedom as possible.

One of the biggest challenges for the developers was to place enemies in a way that kept players interested without affecting enemy difficulty in any way. Now with the game “going gold” with no more delays, fans are quite excited to finally get their hands on the RPG when it officially launches on February 25, 2022.

Edited by Siddharth Satish