How to get the Inseparable Sword in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, players are able to gain some powerful weapons that can greatly increase their chances of eliminating their foes. One of these weapons is a sword that one can obtain called the Inseparable Sword.

This sword is a powerful item that works great for those with faith-based builds. It can be obtained by completing quests for D, Hunter of the Dead, and Fia, the Deathbed Companion.

Obtaining the Inseparable Sword in Elden Ring

To get started in obtaining the sword, players need to complete a series of quests for both D, Hunter of the Dead, and Fia, the Deathbed companion. First, players must acquire a deathroot and take it to D, who is located inside the Roundtable Hold.

Upon giving him this item, he will tell players to take it to Gurranq. They must then play through the game until they reach the Atlus Plateau.

Starting on Fia's questline

Players of Elden Ring must return to the Roundtable Hold in order to complete Fia's questline (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

After working through D's questline, players must then start working on Fia's questline. Upon making their way through the quests, they will reach a part where Fia kills D.

Players can then obtain the special Twinned Armor from D, which they will need for the next part of the journey to obtain the Inseparable Sword. Once they have the Twinned Armor, players need to head to the Siofra Aqueduct.

Finding D's brother

Once players arrive at Siofra Aqueduct, which is located inside of Nokron, Eternal City, they should look for D's brother, who can be located there. Once they speak with him, he will ask them to hand over the armor.

If the player says yes, they will hand over the Twinned Armor. They must hand over the armor if they want to advance the questline to acquire the Inseparable Sword.

Completing Fia's questline

Players can find D inside of the Roundable Hold in order to start the process of obtaining the Inseparable Sword (Image via Elden Ring)

Once players have given D's brother the Twinned Armor, they should advance all the way through Fia's questline, up to the point of killing Lichdragon Fortissax. Once this is completed, they should return to Roundtable Hold to see that D's brother has slain Fia.

Players should then leave the Roundtable Hold and then return again to claim their prize.

Acquiring the Inseparable Sword

Once players return back to the Roundtable Hold, they will see that they are now able to reclaim the Twinned Armor as well as the Inseparable Sword. They simply need to walk over and collect it.

This gear is very powerful and players can use it to achieve victory over their foes in-game. They can also take the gear to Smithing Master Hewg to upgrade it and grow it in power throughout their journey.

