How to get D's armor set in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, there are certain armor sets that really stand out. In addition to providing protection, these armor sets are also stylish and desired for their looks as much as their functionality.

One of these sets is called the Twinned Armor set, and it is obtained from D, Hunter of the Dead, who resides in the Roundtable Hold and tasks the player with quests. Here is how they can obtain the Twinned Armor.

Obtaining D, Hunter of the Dead's Twinned Armor set in Elden Ring

In order to get the Twinned Armor set given by D, Hunter of the Dead, players will need to complete a few tasks first. The first of which is that they need to have unlocked the Roundtable Hold in order to start the next portion of the requirements.

Once the player has unlocked the Roundtable Hold, they can speak with D and Fia to begin working on their questlines.

Completing the steps to unlock the Twinned Armor set

Players of Elden Ring will need to get through the questline given by D to have a chance at the armor set. Image via Elden Ring.

Players will first need to work their way through the questline given by D. They will need to get some Deathroot and bring it to Beast Clergyman Gurranq. By doing this, they will have completed the first portion of the requirements. The next step is for them to speak with Fia.

Speaking with Fia

Players should speak with Fia and then when she gets to her prompt about letting her hold them, they should let her. From there, they will need to repeat this process until they receive the ability to speak with Fia in secret.

Once this is done, players will need to make their way up to the Atlas Plateau and rest at the Site of Grace. They can reach this area by way of the Grand Lift of Dectus.

Return to Roundtable Hold

Players should return to Roundtable Hold in order to speak with Fia and get the Weathered Dagger. Image via FromSoftware Inc.

Once players have rested at the Site of Grace, they should return to the Roundtable Hold. They will then need to speak with Fia, and if done correctly, she will then present them with a Weathered Dagger.

Players will then need to take this dagger and present it to D. Upon doing this, they should promptly leave the Roundtable Hold before returning back right afterwards.

Claiming the armor set

Players will find that a lot has happened during their absence. They will see that the door next to the blacksmith's table is now open. Upon entering, they will discover that Fia has killed D.

Now all that is left to do for the player is to approach the body and claim D's Twinned Armor Set for themselves. They will find that this armor looks great and also provides them with solid protection.

