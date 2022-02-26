Should you let Fia hold you in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring has already impressed players with the depth of customization and player choice. FromSoftware's newest massive action RPG reflects their iconic playstyle even more than usual.

Fia is a deathbed companion confined to the Roundtable Hold. She is soft-spoken, pale, and almost ghostly in appearance. She entreats the user to allow her to hold them, one of the stranger requests in a Soulsborne game.

Let Fia hold you in Elden Ring?

Fia's offer (Image via FromSoftware)

Yes, players should let Fia hold them, and they should do it often. Fia offers an item that cannot be obtained in any other way and will help throughout Elden Ring.

Once allowed, Fia will hold the player for nearly a full minute while offering soft reassurances. Players will be rewarded with an item called Baldachin's Blessing, which has upsides and downsides.

If a player refuses Fia's request, nothing happens. The player is free to return to her room at any time for another hug.

Baldachin's Blessing

Baldachin's Blessing spends a little FP to increase the player's poise for a short time. It spends 20 FP to buff Poise for ten seconds.

Players can only hold one Baldachin's Blessing at a time, and should save it for a boss fight or a big battle. There's no way to get a Baldachin's Blessing without Fia.

Players are free to return to Roundtable Hold via fast travel whenever they like and let Fia hold them again. Aside from general comforting, she can give players a new Baldachin's Blessing whenever they lack one.

Who is Fia and why does she want to hold people?

Fans are already quite fond of Elden Ring's kindest NPC. Like most pieces of Soulsborne lore, it's tough to parse exactly what's going on with her, but some key facts are emerging.

If players allow Fia to hold them multiple times, the option to 'Talk in Secret' will appear. Fia will share a little bit of her past over multiple visits, unpacking some of her motivation and role in the world.

Fia is a deathbed companion, but what that means is slightly opaque. Evidently, holding champions, like the player character, grants her a bit of 'warmth' that she can then transfer. She held multiple champions, then laid with the corpses of royalty to somehow heal their condition. She was later chased from her home for unknown reasons and she desires only to return to her duties. Until then, she'll stay right where she is and offer a hug whenever necessary.

