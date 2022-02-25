How does Poise work in Elden Ring?

Players of FromSoftware's games such as Elden Ring have come to expect a challenging time in combat.

Having lots of practice with dodging and rolling is essential, but knowing how certain other stats work in Elden Ring will be vital for players to understand the full depth of the combat system. Poise plays a primary role in how players can stand up to enemy blows in combat.

Elden Ring: How Poise can help players succeed in combat

Poise is an essential thing to have in Elden Ring. It is the stat that allows players to have resistance to interruption effects. The higher players' Poise stat, the more they will resist these types of effects.

When players take damage from an enemy attack, the Poise stat is lowered. Lowering it too much can cause the player to be stunned, which will not be suitable for them.

Higher Poise equals more chances in combat

Players will need to ensure they have a high level of Poise in order to avoid being stunned in the Elden Ring. (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

A higher level of Poise means that players can take more blows without being stunned or resist the interruption effects more easily.

Getting stunned and hit over and over again can shut down a player's ability to even do anything. Avoiding stunlock is a vital aspect of Poise and will be something players will want to check upon.

Players will need to learn to dodge enemy moves in order to survive

The best way to not get stunned is, of course, to not get hit at all. Players must learn to roll and avoid enemy blows. If a player does not take any damage, they are not at risk of being stunned.

However, it's bound to happen, so the next best option besides practicing movement is to make sure the player has as much Poise as they can have.

Using Torrent in combat can help players dodge

Torrent is the new mount that players can summon and use in combat. Torrent can move very quickly and also double jump. Players can use their abilities to gain an advantage by moving quickly and dodging enemy attacks or closing the distance quickly when needed.

This will significantly help with survivability once a player learns to master Torrent in combat.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha