How to find the high-level Blacksmith in Elden Ring

There are two Blacksmiths in Elden Ring and both provide different services to players.

Aside from upgrading weapons at an anvil, players can speak with a Blacksmith to have their weapons upgraded even further. However, only one of the Blacksmiths lets players take things to another level.

In the Roundtable Hold, players will come across Blacksmith Hewg. This NPC doesn't sell anything, but allows players to upgrade their weapons beyond the +3 rating.

Where to find Blacksmith Hewg in Elden Ring

Players can upgrade their weapons to +3 on their own, but they need to find the high-level Blacksmith to go past that. This requires a trip to the Roundtable Hold, a hub-like area for the Tarnished.

To get to the Roundtable Hold, players need to agree to go with Melina. After more than four Sites of Grace are activated, rest at any site and Melina will appear to offer an accord.

After accepting her accord, players can be taken to the Roundtable Hold. After reaching it for the first time, players can fast travel to get there in the future, as it cannot be traveled to through the overworld.

Blacksmith Hewg can be seen hammering his anvil on the second floor of the Roundtable Hold. While there are no Smithing Stones for sale at this Elden Ring NPC, players can use him for vast weapon upgrades.

Smithing Stones allow for upgrades to the +25 rating. Players with the proper materials gathered can take them to Blacksmith Hewg and leave the Roundtable Hold with some of the most powerful weapons in the game.

How to get Smithing Stones in Elden Ring

Knowing where the Blacksmith is helps, but it won't do players any good if they don't have the right materials for their upgrades. Smithing Stones are needed to make those upgrades.

The other Blacksmith sells Somber Smithing Stones and the regular ones can be found throughout the game. The Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel is a good place to farm lower level stones that enemies drop.

Others are dropped by some of the tougher bosses in the game at the end of treacherous dungeons, and some are awarded after completing quests. Using these Smithing Stones is the only way to obtain the highest level weapons.

