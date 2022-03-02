How to find a Somber Smithing Stone (9) in Elden Ring

Upgrading the gear in Elden Ring is a crucial step towards making progress. One of the ways players can upgrade their gear is with Somber Smithing Stones. These stones range from 1 to 10 in power and each one gives increasingly more stats to the item it is used on. This article discusses how players can locate a Somber Smithing Stone (9) in Elden Ring.

How to locate Somber Smithing Stone (9) in Elden Ring

Locating this special upgrade material in Elden Ring can be tricky. This is because the Somber Smithing Stone (9) is a very rare item that players will seldom come across in the game. There are opportunities for players to randomly acquire one, or purchase one from a merchant. There is a location where players can get their hands on this rare Smithing Stone.

Lake of Rot

Players can find a Somber Smithing Stone (9) in the Lake of Rot on a corpse on an elevated platform. (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

When players are near Lake of Rot, they should keep an eye out for items. One of the items player can find in Lake of Rot is the Somber Smithing Stone (9). This item can be found on a corpse that is located on a platform near a Lesser Alabaster Lord. Once players loot the corpse, they will be able to obtain the Somber Smithing Stone (9).

Other ways of obtaining Somber Smithing Stone (9)

Players are sometimes able to find the Somber Smithing Stone (9) after defeating enemies, though this is very rare. The item can also be sold in shops by Merchants, but again, this is not a common occurrence. These items will be hard for the player to obtain, yet it will be well worth it because they will be able to bolster any special armaments with a +9 boost, which will increase its power greatly.

Upgrading gear is easy in Elden Ring

Once a player has access to a Smithing Table and has a Smithing Stone, they can begin to upgrade their gear. (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

All a player needs to do in order to upgrade their gear is have access to a Smithing Table at the beginning of the game or at Smithing Master Hewg in Roundtable Hold. Once a player has access to those, all they need is Runes and Smithing Stones or Somber Smithing Stones in order to upgrade their gear. Players can then strengthen their items to be better equipped while fighting bosses.

