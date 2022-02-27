How to play the Samurai class in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players who want to take the fight directly to the game's various enemies will love the Samurai class.

The Samurai class is described as "a capable fighter from the distant land of reeds, handy with a Katana and Longbows." Similar to the Warrior class, this is one of the hardest hitting classes in the game.

Each Elden Ring class starts with a specific set of weapons, gear, and stats. The Samurai class has a couple of different weapons while focusing on Dexterity, Endurance, and Strength.

A guide to the Samurai class in Elden Ring

Samurai players will start at a solid level 9. It is clearly going to be one of the more popular classes for its ability to deal damage that can mow through enemies.

Starting items

Weapons and armor fit for a Samurai start this Elden Ring class on the right path. It has melee weapons, a long-range weapon, and armor to keep it from falling to the toughest of enemies.

Uchigatana

Longbow

Red Thorn Roundshield

Bone Arrow (Fletched)

Firebone Arrow (Fletched)

Land of Reeds Helm

Land of Reeds Armor (Altered)

Land of Reeds Gauntlets

Land of Reeds Greaves

Vision of Grace

Keepsake

The Uchigatana is the class' Katana weapon. The Longbow is self-explanatory and comes with two types of arrows to shoot. The armor is very protective and light, allowing for quick dodges and rolls.

When it comes to selecting a Keepsake item, it is recommended that players pick the Golden Seed. It provides an item that grants either an extra Healing or Mana potion that will help immensely in the early part of the game.

Starting stats

Every class has its own starting stats. This will show players what the class excels at and what path they should take when building the character in Elden Ring. The Samurai is a warrior with stats fit for a fighter.

Vigor: 12

Dexterity: 15

Mind: 11

Intelligence: 9

Endurance: 13

Faith: 8

Strength: 12

Arcane: 8

Vigor, Dexterity, Endurance, and Strength are areas where it shines. Vigor determines the maximum HP. Increasing Dexterity allows players to hold more advanced weapons and gear.

Endurance directly affects stamina. More equipment can be carried and faster dodging can be done with more Endurance. Lastly, there is Strength, which focuses on physical defense and allows players to wield heavy armaments.

How to take advantage of the Samurai Class in Elden Ring

The Samurai class works best by closing in on enemies at a slow pace. Start by raining arrows from a distance, then get up close and personal to finish the job with powerful melee strikes.

Its capabilities from any distance make it a versatile class. Knowing what stats to put points into and what weapons it can master will ensure that players make it through Elden Ring with the mightiest Samurai at their disposal.

