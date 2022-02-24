Can you save in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring, like many other FromSoftware and Miyazaki games in the past, can get pretty confusing when it comes to saving because the feature is never straightforward. While the option to save isn't explicitly available at all times, like many other games, it definitely does exist.

It is typical of open-world games to offer a manual save option at all times or the option to save when reaching a checkpoint. Fortunately, Elden Ring has both of those options in a sense, but as is usually the case, the process is a little more tedious. Luckily, it shouldn't be too much of a hassle with the right steps or the autosave option. The article below will discuss them in greater detail.

Using the manual or autosave feature in Elden Ring

Use a grace to initiate an autosave (Image via FromSoftware)

There are two ways to save the game in Elden Ring, both of which are rather simple. The first is to simply rely on the autosave feature offered within the game. Whether the game makes it obvious or not, many events that players complete will lead to an automatic save in the background. One of the easiest ways to initiate an autosave is to fast travel to a lost grace site or sit at one when traveling. For the same reason, dying will typically cause a save as well.

Manual saving is also an option, but it can be inconvenient in FromSoftware's latest game. For some strange reason, players do not have the option to manually save in the start menu. Instead, they need to leave the game and head to the menu.

Saving in Elden Ring

Open the menu and tab all the way to the game options

Select the option to save and head back to the main menu

Players must leave their current game and load back in to play once again

This save will continue from wherever players stopped last

Leaving the game without manually saving may also trigger an autosave at times, but this is currently not guaranteed.

Exiting Elden Ring without saving

Sometimes, Elden Ring may randomly crash or players will find themselves exiting the game unexpectedly. In these cases, the game is never technically saved and the results can vary.

When players load it back up, they will be informed that they didn't save the game properly. From there, they can load back into the world and will usually be taken back to their most recent autosave. In some cases, the game will begin again exactly where players left off. For the sake of safety, it is best for players to save frequently or whenever they've made vital progress.

Edited by Atul S