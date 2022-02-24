What is the best beginner class in Elden Ring?

Elden Ring has a wide variety of classes for players to choose from. While some of those classes are quite easy to use, others can be a bit complicated for new players.

Amongst the 10 classes offered to players, the Vagabond class is probably the most beginner-friendly class within the game. This particular class provides well-rounded stats to the players that makes developing builds less of a worry for newcomers.

Obviously, it is not something that will only help new players, but can be quite beneficial for veterans who are confused on what to pick for their first ever playthrough.

Key advantages and disadvantages of playing Vagabond in Elden Ring

The Vagabond class is definitely the best for newcomers to pick up right at the start of the game. However, in order to make the most out of this class, it is vital to know as much about the character's advantages and disadvantages as possible.

Vagabond class starting stats (Image via Elden Ring)

This will ideally help new players to not only get a better understanding of what they are using, but also allow them to make their journey through the Lands Between much easier.

Advantages of the Vagabond class in Elden Ring

1) Well-rounded stats including high Vigor (Health) and Endurance (Stamina)

2) Can be used for both strength and dexterity builds

3) Does not require FP (Mana), making the use of summons easier

4) Strong starting shield to block attacks

Disadvantages of the Vagabond class in Elden Ring

1) Requires players to go into melee range, making it easier for bosses to land hits

2) Dodging can be a bit clunky at times, which can often hamper boss fights

3) Lack of FP means magic usage can become a problem

One of the key aspects that players should remember about the Vagabond class is that its shield offers 100% physical damage reduction. This means that unless the boss's attacks have certain status effects like bleed, poison, ice or fire damage, it will completely block the attack, leaving the player unharmed.

Besides that, the starting weight of the character is also quite high. Therefore, it is vital to reduce the character's weight in order to improve rolling. Ideally, as a Vagabond class, players need to master either rolling or parrying on account of being a melee character.

Therefore, it is vital that new players keep a close eye on their weight stats as that can become the difference between a successful boss fight or a failed one.

