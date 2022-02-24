How to defeat the Tree Sentinel boss in Elden Ring 

As players progress through the beginning of Elden Ring, they are bound to encounter the Tree Sentinel boss who patrols the land on his horse. This massive golden knight is sure to give players trouble as they get used to the game, but it's a great chance to learn the mechanics.

One of the defining aspects of the fight is the fact that the sentinel is on a horse for the entire duration of the fight. This type of fight is new to Dark Souls-like games aside from Sekiro, and that's because players are encouraged to get used to the brand new steed in Elden Ring.

Defeating the Tree Sentinel in Elden Ring

Trees are a major constant in the game (Image via FromSoftware)

Every boss fight in a game like Elden Ring has different mechanics and strategies, including the Tree Sentinel. Sometimes there is an option to use cheese tactics, or there might be equipment that can help even the odds.

Summons do an especially good job of evening the odds of a fight and increasing the chances of victory. However, this fight is mainly a test of skill with the new steed, and in a very FromSoftware way, players need to adapt.

Tips for the Tree Sentinel in Elden Ring:

Stay mounted for the duration of the fight, and remember to use the dodge on the steed.

Stick to the back of the sentinel and continue to move in circles to dodge the telegraphed attacks.

Staying on him for too long will lead to sweep attacks. Back off and return to the fight as if it were a jousting match.

If he kills the player steed, roll out of the way and save a flask to spawn it again.

Constant movement on the steed and patience when the sentinel is charging will pay off.

Use summons as the ashes of war may be useless on horseback, depending on the weapon.

Players can also attempt to use ranged weapons and elemental grease to boost damage if they feel the need. The main key is to stay mounted, or else the fight gets much more challenging.

What do players get for killing the Tree Sentinel in Elden Ring?

When this boss goes down, players will earn his massive weapon as the main piece of loot. Of course, there will be a good chunk of runes to spend in the early hours of the game as well.

If players feel confident enough in their mounted ability afterwards, there is another black knight that is based around mounted combat. In this case, the boss can be knocked off his horse for added punishment. Otherwise, players can move on to new bosses if they choose.

