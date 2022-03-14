Top 5 Glintstone Staff in Elden Ring and where to find them?

Mages in Elden Ring use a very particular type of weapon known as a Glintstone staff for casting spells. As expected, just like katanas and greatswords, glintstone staves also vary depending on stats and scaling.

Obviously, being a weapon for mages, the scaling primarily relies on the intelligence stat. While some of them have very high requirements, there are a few that can be accessed in the early game as well.

jez @JezCorden Kinda warms my heart to know that every time I kill a boss with sorcery magic in Elden Ring, there's a dude thousands of miles away who is mad about it. Kinda warms my heart to know that every time I kill a boss with sorcery magic in Elden Ring, there's a dude thousands of miles away who is mad about it.

The damage dealt by spells depends a lot on the scaling of the intelligence stat. Therefore, ensuring that the staff is upgraded from time to time is extremely essential.

The best Glintstone staves that players should chase in Elden Ring

It is important to remember that in most cases, building mages is extremely complicated, especially for new players. There is a lot to grasp at once regarding spells and staves that players need to understand.

Therefore, the following list will help new players a lot as it will make the task of finding the best glintstone staff for their magic builds a lot easier. However, it will also help veterans as well, since they will be able to plan out their builds before-hand.

1) Meteorite Staff

Meteorite staff is arguably one of the best starting weapons for sorcerers (Image via YouTube/Arekkz Gaming)

The weapon only requires 18 intelligence, which is quite small for mages, but it also provides S scaling.

If players can pick it up early, then it can solo carry most of the challenging content in the early game. The issue, however, is that this staff cannot be upgraded, rendering it useless later in the game.

Location: Caelid

2) Carian Glintblade Staff

Carian Glintblade staff is a decent magic staff for glintblade sorceries (Image via YouTube/Gaming with Abyss)

This is a staff that works extremely well with glintblade spells. This includes spells such as the normal glintblade sorceries, magic glintblade, glintblade phalanx, and others.

It provides somewhere around a 15% buff to those spells. This might not seem a lot in PvE, but it works quite well for PvP.

Location: Found in Highway Lookout Tower in Liurnia

3) Carian Regal Scepter

Carian Regal Scepter is definitely one of the strongest staves within Elden Ring (Image via YouTube/The Real Godzilla)

This is by far one of the strongest glintstone staves available to players in the game. This staff requires 60 intelligence to wield, however, once players cross that mark, the damage scaling on this weapon is absolutely insane.

Location: Can be obtained from the Roundtable Hold using the Remembrance of Full Moon Queen

4) Lusat's Glintstone Staff

Lusat's staff has the highest sorcery scaling amongst all others in Elden Ring (Image via YouTube/The Real Godzilla)

This is another very powerful staff, that can be used by players for end-game content. The staff requires 52 intelligence to wield, but the scaling on this weapon is higher than any other item in the same category.

The staff increases the damage dealt by every sorcery within the game, making it one of the best weapons to defeat bosses.

Location: It can be found in a chest after defeating Nox Swordstress and Nox Priest in Selia, Town of Sorcery

5) Azur's Glintstone Staff

This staff helps increasing casting speed for all sorceries (Image via YouTube/Gaming with Abyss)

Azur's staff is not very different from Lusat's staff in terms of requirements, though the damage scaling is definitely lower than the latter. However, to balance the lower damage, this staff increases the cast speed for sorceries at the cost of additional FP.

Location: Raya Lucaria Academy

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Siddharth Satish