How to find the Comet Azur spell in Elden Ring

Players of Elden Ring can approach combat in many ways. One way is to decimate foes by using magic. One potent spell that players can acquire during their playthrough is the Comet Azur spell. It fires a devastating beam of energy through foes and can destroy bosses quickly. Players can locate this spell with a bit of legwork.

Obtaining the Comet Azur spell in Elden Ring

The first thing Elden Ring players should know about this spell before obtaining it is that it requires a lot of Intelligence stat to deploy. To learn the spell, players must have 60 Intelligence. This spell also heavily drains the player's FP resource. Because of this, the player will also want to have their Mind level as high as they can afford.

Claiming the Comet Azur spell

There are a few ways players can obtain the Comet Azur spell in-game. One way to do this is by simply completing the quest for Sorceress Sullen. Completing the quest will take players through a path that will grant them the spell through playing through it. However, players can also gain access to the spell earlier on in the game, though it requires a little bit of effort on their part.

Getting access to the spell without the Sorceress Sullen questline

Players of Elden Ring can locate the spell during the Sorceress Sullen questline, or they can find it without doing the quest (Image via Elden Ring)

Players can access the spell without going through the Sorceress Sullen questline. However, they should keep in mind that they will still need the 60 intelligence to use it. The steps required for players to obtain it are as follows:

Players should first head to Mt. Gelmir and go through the Wyndham Ruins. Players can fight the boss here or skip it if they wish.

Continue through the path and stay on the left side of the river until they reach the Site of Grace Seethwater River. Players should rest up here from their journey.

Players should continue heading North and rest up at the next Site of Grace, the Seethewater Terminus.

Players should then head west and loop around the mountain until they find themselves around a boss near a pool of lava. Players can face this boss or skip it for now.

Players need to head past the boss and up the path until they reach the next Site of Grace, the Craftsman's Shack.

Continue down the road from here to see another boss that can be engaged or skipped, and players will make their way into Hermit Village.

Inside of here, players will see yet another optional boss they can face or skip. However, they should continue to the Primeval Sorcerer Azur Site of Grace.

Players should then speak to Primeval Sorcerer Azur, who is sitting nearby. He is half-man, half crystals, so players should not have difficulty locating him. Once they talk with him, they will be granted the Comet Azur spell.

Players can now rejoice and slay some bosses with their new spell

Players of Elden Ring will have no problem defeating enemies and bosses alike with this powerful spell (Image via Elden Ring)

Comet Azur is a powerful spell that will see players with the Intelligence and Mind capable of handling it have no problem chewing through bosses. Players may very well wish to try it out on the many different bosses they passed through during their journey to obtain the spell. They should ensure they have plenty of ways to restore their FP, though, as it will drain quickly when using the spell.

Edited by Srijan Sen