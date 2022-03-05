How to complete Gelmir Hero's Grave in Elden Ring

There are a few frustrating dungeons within Elden Ring, and the Gelmir Hero's Grave is certainly one of them. In general, the dungeons that feature the lethal chariots are enough of a headache on their own, but the lava at Gelmir makes it even worse.

The good news is that there is a quick solution to the spiky chariot, and there are a couple of different paths that can be taken by players. Some are faster than others and can lead to a quick death, but with the right timing, the end of the dungeon can be reached within less than a minute.

The solution to the Gelmir Hero's Grave in Elden Ring

This path leads to the boss.

Like the other chariot dungeons in Elden Ring, the Gelmir Hero's Grave can be completed with patience and timing. players can keep an eye out for the chariot and look for windows to run and hide inside the gap in the walls. Afterwards, players can wait for another window to do the same. This is an area that requires a lot of healing and patience, but it can be done. However, this guide will focus on how to complete the grave without having to wait at all.

Gelmir Hero's Grave solution:

Enter the main hallway and sprint to the first hole in the left side wall.

Wait for the chariot to go past and sprint to the next hole on the right side.

As the chariot goes back down, sprint to the bridge where players will find rafters below on the left side opening.

Players need to drop off the edge and land directly on one of the two rafters, which takes some precision.

There is another chariot below. Line up the character so that when the second chariot returns and is spinning, players can land on the platform.

This chariot will take players through the lava and over to a ladder to the boss.

This is the fastest way to complete the grave and the one with least resistance, but there is a third way that leads to some loot.

Getting loot in the Gelmir Hero's Grave in Elden Ring

Players can use the same method that is listed above, but instead of using the rafters, players should run to the second ramp. On that ramp, players will continue to look for a window until they get to the bridge before the lava. Dropping off the side of this bridge is safe.

There is a hallway on one side that leads to a bloodhound and a free armor set. The ladder in there will lead to windows that bring players back to the rafters in a safer way.

