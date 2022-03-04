How to find the Black Knife Catacombs in Elden Ring

The Black Knife Catacombs is one of several treacherous dungeons found in Elden Ring.

While some players may visit this dungeon simply for its challenges, others may be on a quest to acquire the Black Knifeprint. This quest is given by the Sorcerer Rogier.

Whatever the reason may be, the Black Knife Catacombs can be hard to find if players don't know where to look.

The map of Elden Ring is massive, which means players could easily miss this dungeon in the northeast of Liurnia of the Lakes.

How to get to the Black Knife Catacombs in Elden Ring

A look at the entrance to the Black Knife Catacombs (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Liurnia of the Lakes is one of the largest locations in FromSoftware's new title. It is just northwest of the region of Limgrave and can be accessed through Stormveil Castle.

The best way to reach the Black Knife Catacombs here is by traveling to the Erdtree nearby. The Erdtree is located just before the Ruined Labyrinth Site of Grace, which players can activate and use as a fast travel point.

Players can travel northeast from either the Erdtree landmark or the Site of Grace. There is a pathway to the east that directs players to a cavern. This will lead them to the Black Knife Catacombs in Elden Ring.

The dungeon is located on a cliffside. Players will know they are close when the pathway is marked with several massive tombstones. They should keep going north at that point to enter the Black Knife Catacombs.

What can players do in the Black Knife Catacombs?

The Black Knife Assassin is the main boss in the Black Knife Catacombs (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Black Knife Catacombs may be a minor dungeon in Elden Ring, but it is still a tough task to undertake. It is filled with Skeletons, Crabs, and Giant Crabs that players will have to defeat.

Moreover, the Black Knife Assassin and Cemetery Shade are two boss fights that will test players' resolve and patience. Both provide great rewards.

When defeated, the Black Knife Assassin drops the aforementioned Black Knifeprint quest item and the Assassin's Cerulean Dagger. When players defeat the Cemetery Shade, players will be given the Twinsage Sorcerer Ashes item and a Deathroot.

