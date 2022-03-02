Top 5 strength weapons in Elden Ring and where to find them

Strength weapons in Elden Ring have a special place in the hearts of players. These are big weapons that have a very unique vibe to them, making them very hard to let go of.

These strength weapons allow the wielder to hit very hard, but are also quite slow and consume a lot of stamina. However, they are quite exciting from an esthetic standpoint, which often makes players fall in love with them.

As of now, there are quite a few strength weapons that players have absolutely fallen in love with. Most of them are obtainable from bosses and are arguably some of the best weapons in the game.

Elden Ring's best strength weapons that every player should aim for

Players who love using strength weapons have a very unique playstyle. Unlike dex weapons in Elden Ring, it is not possible to spam attacks consistently. Learning about the window of damage is vital, as these heavyweight weapons' lack of speed can often pose a disadvantage.

Either way, the strength weapons in Elden Ring are probably some of the best that have ever existed in the Soulsborne series. So they are a must-pick for anyone who loves fighting bosses head-on.

1) Golden Halberd

The Golden Halberd is one of the best strength weapons to obtain early in Elden Ring (Image via Fredchuckdave/Youtube)

The Golden Halberd is a polearm-type weapon that can be obtained very early in the game. It primarily scales off strength, but also requires a fair bit of faith and dexterity.

This weapon has a good range and hits extremely hard, and its moveset includes both poking and slashing, all of which make it is a very good strength weapon to have in the backpack.

Weapon Requirements: Strength 30, Dex 14, Faith 12

Location: Dropped by Tree Sentinel boss near the very first site of grace in Limgrave.

2) Ordovis's Greatsword

The Ordovis's Greatsword is one of the most balanced strength weapons in the game (Image via Elden Ring)

Ordovis's Greatsword is probably one of the most balanced strength weapons in Elden Ring. This weapon can be obtained a bit later in the game, but the scaling it provides is incredibly good.

This greatsword has a special skill called Ordovis's Vortex. The skill reads as follows:

"Channel the power of the crucible to spin the entire sword in midair, building momentum before slamming the blade down onto the ground. This skill can be charged to increase its power."

The slam that this special skill does is quite insane, dishing out an extremely high amount of damage. The only issue is that it takes a bit of time, which leaves players vulnerable to attacks.

Weapon requirements: Strength 25, Dex 13, Faith 15

Location: Obtained from the Double Crucible Knight boss fight in Royal Capital.

3) Axe of Godrick

The Axe of Godrick is an extremely fun weapon present in the game (Image via Elden Ring)

For Elden Ring players who love using axes, the Axe of Godrick should be their go-to weapon. Aside from being a massive axe, it also has some really unique designs that will make players feel like a demigod.

The weapon has a special skill called "I Command Thee, Kneel." The skill reads as follows:

"Repeatedly smash the Axe of Godrick into the ground, unleashing two earth-shaking shockwaves. Follow up with an additional input to produce a third shockwave"

The shockwave that the weapon releases is definitely quite good for crowd control but rather ineffective against bosses.

Weapon Requirements: Strength 34, Dex 22

Location: Can be obtained from the Roundtable hold using Remembrance of the Grafted after defeating Godrick.

4) Starscourge Greatsword

The Starscourge Greatsword is an all round weapon that is quite good for boss DPS (Image via Elden Ring)

The Starscourge Greatsword is arguably one of the best strength weapons in the game. It imparts an insane amount of raw damage and is extremely good at dealing with bosses.

This weapon also has a special power called Starcaller Cry. This skill allows players to draw in enemy mobs using gravity and also deal damage to them.

While the gravity pull does not work on bosses, the magic damage it does is still substantial.

Weapon Requirements: Strength 38, Dex 12, Int 15

Location: Obtained using the Remembrance of Starscourge in the Roundtable Hold after defeating General Radahn.

5) Grafted Blade Greatsword

The Grafted Blade Greatsword has one of the highest base damage in the game (Image via Elden Ring)

The Grafted Blade Greatsword has to be one of the top two strength weapons in the game, and by a good margin. Firstly, the weapon has insane base stats: the base physical damage of 157 is probably one of the highest in the game for any weapon.

Secondly, the weapon's special skill, "Oath of Vengeance," is very good, as it increases all attributes for players when active. This means that things like resistance and poise get improved massively when the skill is used.

Hence, players are highly recommended to hunt for this weapon right from the beginning of the game.

Weapon Requirements: Strength 40, Dex 14

Location: Defeat the boss Leonine Misbegotten near Castle Morne.

