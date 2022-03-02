How to get the Hammer Talisman in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players are always seeking ways to power up their character and make it more efficient in combat. Obtaining and equipping talismans is one way that players can easily create an advantage for themselves. The Hammer Talisman, like other talismans, gives the player an advantage. It enhances stamina-reducing attacks against blockers. Here's how players can obtain it.

Obtaining the Hammer Talisman in Elden Ring

The first thing that players need to do to obtain the Hammer Talisman is be prepared for some traveling. The location that players are seeking is north of Gatefront and north-east of Stormhill Shack. Here, players will find the arena they need to arrive at. Upon reaching, they will see a spirit appear, which will trigger a fight with Recusant Henricus.

Fighting Recusant Henricus for the Hammer Talisman

Players will need to dodge the attacks of Recusant Henricus and then strike when he is recovering. (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

In this fight, players should avoid heavy mace attacks and use dodging and mobility in order to avoid taking hits. Once Recusant Henricus slams down his mace, he will be unable to move for a moment while he recovers. This is when players should strike. Once they get a few hits in, players should move away again and prepare to dodge another strike.

Avoiding the fire attacks

Sometimes when Recusant Henricus slams down the mace, there will be a fire that flares up from it. This should be avoided by moving away quickly with a dodge. The flames will shoot out of the mace, which is indicated by a heating up animation on the mace. Between these two attacks, players can easily learn their timing and take out Recusant Henricus.

Claiming the Hammer Talisman

Players are able to collect many different talismans on their journey, with each one giving the player a specific boon. (Image via Elden Ring)

Once players defeat Recusant Henricus, they should pick up the loot that is dropped. The loot dropped will be the Hammer Talisman, which players can proudly equip, and a Furlcalling Finger Remedy, which reveals co-op and hostile summoning signs. Players can then go onwards and look for more talismans that they can obtain.

