How to find the Green Turtle Talisman in Elden Ring

Finding an item in Elden Ring that can give the player an advantage is truly an amazing thing. With so many difficult battles to overcome, they need every opportunity to gain the upper hand.

With the Green Turtle Talisman, players are able to increase their stamina regeneration. With additional stamina, they can have easier access to the flow of combat with dodges and blocking.

Where to locate the Green Turtle Talisman in Elden Ring

Before starting out on the journey to obtain a Green Turtle Talisman, players will want to ensure that they have a Stonesword Key. Once they have the required key in their inventory, they should head to Summonwater Village.

If this is the first time players are visiting the area, they should come prepared to fight numerous skeletons including the boss, Tibia Mariner.

Defeat the skeletons to proceed

After entering Summonwater Village, players must face a dangerous foe, Tibia Mariner, in order to proceed. (Image via Elden Ring.)

Players should defeat the enemies inside Summonwater Village and proceed to the southeastern corner of the village. What they need to be on the lookout for is a large group of turtles.

Once the turtles have been located, the player should look for the fog barrier nearby. Find the imp statue and then use the Stonesword Key on it. This will then lower the fog barrier so that players may enter.

Find the chest to claim the talisman

Once players remove the fog barrier, they will come into another room with turtles. On the other side of the room there is a door. Players should make their way over to the door and open it, which will reveal a chest.

Opening this chest will reward players with the Green Turtle Talisman. They can now equip the talisman and will be able to benefit from the increased stamina regeneration it offers.

Using talismans to augment the player

Talismans can provide a number of benefits for the player when equipped. (Image via Elden Ring)

Players can use talismans in Elden Ring to provide themselves with numerous effects when equipped. These can range from additional stats, regenerations, and increased resistance to damage.

Talismans can be acquired through boss drops, defeated enemies, looted from chests, or purchased from merchants. Players are unable to upgrade a talisman, but upgraded versions can be located as drops.

