Elden Ring dungeon guide: How to obtain the Moonveil Katana

Players are often spoiled for choice when it comes to picking their primary weapons in Elden Ring. The game has an extensive list of swords, spells, armor, and incantations to choose from, and it can often get quite confusing for players who are new to either the game or the Soulsborne genre.

Katanas have been a staple in each of FromSoftware’s titles, and they have always been one of the more reliable options for those who have loved going for a more Dex-oriented playthrough. This fact is true for Elden Ring as well, and the RPG has quite a few amazing Katanas to pick from.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING Faith requires convictions, and only those certain of their convictions can receive its beneficence. Faith requires convictions, and only those certain of their convictions can receive its beneficence.#ELDENRING https://t.co/o9AGFKn29Y

For now, there are a total of eight Katanas that players will come across in the Lands Between. While the Uchigatana might be the crowd-favorite, players who are leveling Dex and Intelligence are experiencing a newfound joy with the Mooneveil Katana.

However, finding the Katana itself is proving to be a challenge for many. Hence, today’s guide will try and help them out as much as possible.

Obtaining the Moonveil Katana in Elden Ring

To get the Moonveil Katana, players must encounter and defeat the Magma Wyrm Makar miniboss, who is a part of the optional dungeon that can be found in Caelid. Hence, the Tarnished will be required to:

Make their way to the Gael Tunnel dungeon in Caelid, which will be located on the border with Limgrave.

Upon reaching the dungeon, the tarnished must face off against many Stone Miners and Knights before they can eventually reach the boss.

While defeating them, they will be required to follow the spiraling path down the tunnel and reach a wooden platform. Then they must take the stairs to the left, instead of going through the single door present in front.

They will eventually reach a set of large wooden doors, which will be the marker for the miniboss, and going through it will automatically begin the fight.

Beating Magma Wyrm Makar in Elden Ring

Depending on the build that the player is going for, the Magma Wyrm Makar can be an extremely difficult fight. The stone lizard hits hard and has a massive HP pool, with resistance against various attacks.

It even spits lava, which players must keep avoiding as it does an incredibly high amount of burn damage and can often one-shot players if they are not careful.

While the fight is brutal, the experience is quite rewarding, and for their efforts, players will be able to collect the Moonveil Katana along with a Dragon Heart as drops.

Edited by Shaheen Banu