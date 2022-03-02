How to get the Nagakiba katana in Elden Ring

The Nagakiba katana is a physical weapon that scales with Dexterity and Strength in Elden Ring.

There are several katanas in the new FromSoftware title and the Nagakiba is in the running for the best of them. It is extremely long and can strike enemies from great distances.

This makes it a must-have weapon for sword users in Elden Ring. If players want to build their characters based on this katana, they will need to track down Bloody Finger Hunter Yura to obtain it.

Where to get the Nagakiba katana in Elden Ring

There are two ways for players to obtain the Nagkiba katana. The first is to complete a quest for Bloody Finger Hunter Yura that is long, drawn out, and rather difficult.

The NPC can be found under an overpass in southern Limgrave. He is near the Seaside Ruins. Upon arrival, he informs players that they are nowhere near ready to take on the horrors of Agheel Lake.

At the beginning of his quest, players need to head to the ravine north of Lake Agheel. Players will be attacked by another Bloody Finger Hunter and Yura will arrive to assist.

The same thing happens a few more times, where he helps players defeat other Bloody Finger Hunters. These take place at various locations across the map and can take a while. When the Hunters are defeated, he will reward the player with the Nagakiba katana.

If players do not wish to complete this long quest, they can always attack him without hesitation, kill him, and take the sword off of his dead body.

Yura will fight with the Nagakiba katana, so be sure to keep some distance. Ranged weapons and dodging are the best tactics to deal with Bloody Finger Hunter Yura.

Yura will not attack immediately after he has been hit. This allows players to hurt him a bit before the actual fight begins. Battle intelligently against him and the Nagakiba katana can be obtained in Elden Ring.

