How to obtain the Moonlight Greatsword from Ranni in Elden Ring

Soulsborne veterans were ecstatic to find that FromSoftware included some of the most iconic weapons from their previous titles in Elden Ring. The Moonlight Greatsword is perhaps one of the most notorious out of the bunch, and many community members are quite curious as to how they will be able to get their hands on it.

Much like in previous games, the Moonlight Greatsword is quite difficult to acquire. While it boasts great intelligence scaling with heavy attacks launching magic projectiles, the weapon itself is quite complicated to get and will require a fair bit of time involving a number of steps.

Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to significantly make things easier for those players who are still trying to get their hands on the weapon.

Getting the Moonlight Greatsword in Elden Ring

To get the Moonlight Greatsword in Elden Ring, players will be required to complete the following steps:

1) Starting Ranni’s questline

The first thing that Elden Ring fans will be required to do is find Ranni the Witch and start her questline as a result. Ranni is the same blue character who will provide the Tarnished with the Spirit Summoning bell early on in the game. To reach her in the later stages, players will first need to progress up to a point in Caria Manor.

After defeating the miniboss Loretta, the Royal Knight, in the northern region of Liguria of the Lakes, they will find Ranni in her Rise tower.

Upon interacting with her, she will recruit the Tarnished to find the hidden treasure of Nokron, Eternal City, thereby automatically starting her questline.

2) Finding the Fingerslayer Blade in the Eternal City

After speaking to Ranni and all her recruits, players must make their way to the southern part of Mistwood Forest in Elden Ring's Limgrave, where they will find Nokron after pumping through a gigantic opening in the ground.

However, it’s important to note here that the opening will only be available after players have defeated Starscourge Radahn, as killing him will make a star fall and hit that particular location.

Upon entering the city, players will need to find the hidden treasure, which is present in the Night’s Sacred Ground right below a large statue of a skeleton. The treasure is the Fingerslayer Blade.

3) Going to Carian Study hall

Upon bringing the blade back to Ranni, she will provide the player with the Inverted Carian Statue, which will prompt the Elden Ring Tarnished to make their way to the Carian Study Hall that is located on the eastern side of the Liunia of the Lakes.

From there, they will need to interact with the alter, which has the model of a moon on it and will automatically use the Inverted Carain Statue from the inventory. This will flip everything upside down in the Hall, thereby providing a new opening to progress through.

Players will now need to descend the tower and hop down the planks until they reach an elevator at the bottom.

The elevator will lead directly to the bridge, crossing which will reveal the Divine Tower of Liurnia. After entering the tower, players can ride the elevator up, and after reaching the top, they will find Ranni’s corpse from which they will need to collect the Cursemark of Death item

4) Defeating the Baleful Shadow boss in Elden Ring

After receiving the Cursemark, players will need to travel back to Rann’s Rise but enter Renna’s Rise tower this time around. They must then use the purple teleporter to make their way to the top, and this will lead to the northern portion of the Ainsel River.

There, players will need to pick up the miniature Ranni doll present at a nearby coffin and talk to the doll while resting at the adjacent Site of Grace. Upon speaking with the doll, Ranni will reveal that her soul inhabits it and the Tarnished must now make their way through Nokstella, Eternal City, and kill the Baleful Shadow boss there.

The city is not far off from where players will encounter the doll, and they can look to complete the next stage of the questline right away.

After killing the Elden Ring boss, Ranni will reward the player with a Discarded Palace Key which will be useful a bit later into the questline. Until then, they must progress through the newly opened path.

5) Defeating Astel, Naturalborn of the Void in Elden Ring

Now comes the more frustrating part of the questline where the Tarnished will need to journey through a poison swamp (an iconic Miyazaki touch) to complete the Moonlight Greatsword quest.

After defeating the Baleful Shadow, a new path will open up into the Lake of Rot, and Elden Ring fans must run through it while healing the damage that they take from the poison as they go,

The lake will eventually lead to a Site of Grace, and players must progress further southwards where they will find a coffin that they can interact with. The coffin will be located towards the edge of a waterfall.

The coffin will transport the players into a completely new area, which is the arena for the Astel, Naturalborn of the Void boss fight.

While this boss might seem overwhelming at first, the trick is to stick to the head and do damage to it, as its head is quite vulnerable and takes a significant amount of damage.

6) The final step, getting the Moonlight Greatsword from Ranni

The final step of the questline will be to finally go back to Ranni and interact with her. However, before doing so, it’s advised that players fast travel to Raya Lucaria Grand Library’s Site of Grace, and there make their way to where they fought Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon.

There, they will find a chest that can be unlocked with the aid of the Discarded Palace Key that will reward players with the Dark Moon Ring.

Afterwards, players must fast travel to the Moonlight Alter Site of Grace, and from there travel northeast to the Cathedral of Manus Celes.

They will now need to drop into the hole present to the right of the Site of Grace. There, fans will once again find Ranni and the Two Fingers that she killed with the Fingerslayer Blade.

Upon interacting with her, she will thank the Tarnished and leave the area. On reloading the area, Elden Ring players will find the Moonlight Greatsword where she had been, which they can now pick up and add to their inventory.

Edited by Danyal Arabi