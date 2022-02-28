How to upgrade Summons and Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring

For one reason or another, upgrading Summons and Spirit Tuning in Elden Ring is an obscure process for a mechanic that can make such an impact on gameplay. Despite being a mystery, the process itself is fairly easy and only has a few different steps before players can begin making their own Ash Summons more powerful.

Like many other features, this upgrade process does have a progression gate, and players must eventually make their way to Stormveil Castle. Roderika is the true star of the upgrade process, and she will need help on a quest before that process begins. To begin the quest, players should meet her at the Stormhill Shack for the first time.

Getting the option to upgrade Summons in Elden Ring

Find Ghost Glovewart to upgrade (Image via FromSoftware)

When players reach the Stormhill Shack, they can begin the process for obtaining Summons Upgrade in Elden Ring, otherwise known as Spirit Tuning. Not only will she provide a Summon herself, but she will give players a task in the castle. When players reach the Chrysalid Memento or finish the castle, Roderika will make her way to the Roundtable Hold.

Upgrading Summons and Spirit Tuning at the Roundtable Hold

With Roderika at the Roundtable Hold, players must speak to her and exhaust her dialogue.

When that is over, she would clearly want the Blacksmith's help, and that is how the player can help.

Speak to the Blacksmith in the other room and exhaust the dialogue about Roderika.

Players may need to go back and forth a few times, even leaving the Roundtable Hold to reset the instance.

Eventually, they will both agree, and the blacksmith will train Roderika.

Within a short amount of time, Roderika will be in the same room as the blacksmith, and she will have the ability to Spirit Tune within Elden Ring.

What is used for the Ash Summons and Spirit Tuning Upgrades?

Like any other upgrade process, players will require some materials like smithing stones to increase their power. Only this time they are called Ghost Gloveworts, and they have the ability to strengthen renowned ashes.

Most of the time, they can be found in catacombs or in the underground sections of the game. Places like Nokron and Nokstella will be the best options for high-level Ghost Glovewort. With a bit of farming, players can easily get some strong Ashes for use in combat.

Edited by Shaheen Banu