How to find Ashes of War skills in Elden Ring 

Ashes of War skills are the new Elden Ring versions of weapon arts that were a major part of Dark Souls 3. These skills offer up some unique ways to use weapons within the game, but they will require players to put in more exploration effort.

This is because Ashes of War skills must be found rather than being tied to a singular weapon. This system makes the weapons in the game far more versatile, and there are a number of methods for finding new Ashes skills around the massive Elden Ring landscape.

Finding Ashes of War skills in Elden Ring

Players can use skills to customize weapons. (Image via FromSoftware)

Summons and Ashes of War skills are both pick-ups that are tied to the world in a number of ways. In fact, they are some of the best rewards that can be found around the map.

They aren't found in the same way that Golden Seeds or Sacred Tears are acquired. Instead, they could be hidden as loot, part of a boss reward, and so on. There are quite a few ways to find them, so they will each be listed below.

Ways to find Ashes of War skills:

Kill bright white scarabs fast enough to earn the skill when it dies. They act like twinkling titanite drops from Dark Souls 3.

Some chests will drop Ashes as the end of dungeon rewards or simply hidden benefits.

Strong enemies and some bosses will also drop very specific Ashes upon defeat.

In certain cases, players can buy skills from special merchants, but most of the time, the skills must be found.

Every weapon in the game will also have its own Ashes of War skill that can be used right away. Some special weapons will have Ashes that can't be changed at all, so that's another way to try new ones out.

How to equip new Ashes in Elden Ring

When players find the skills they want to use, they should head to one of the few blacksmith locations in the game. Here, players can upgrade their weapons and customize the way that they want to play.

Keep in mind that not every weapon can have every skill, so players will have to experiment and find what works for them. Using different weapons, in general, can be a great way to test out the Elden Ring combat.

Edited by Danyal Arabi