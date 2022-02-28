How to defeat the Ancestor Spirit in Elden Ring

The Ancestor Spirit is a terrifying horned boss that players will encounter in Elden Ring.

There are specific circumstances in which this boss appears. Players must light the ancestral braziers in order to call forth the Ancestor Spirit. Once it arrives, they are in for the fight of their lives.

This boss is massive and deals some of the highest damage of any boss in the game. And despite its size, it is extremely quick and agile. Matching that quickness is the best way to take it down.

How to beat the Ancestor Spirit boss in Elden Ring

Interact with this Elden Ring boss' dead body to be teleported to an spirit-world battle (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

After lighting all eight acenstral braziers around the Siofra River, Elden Ring players can travel to the top of the staircase. Interact with the dead body at Hallowhorn Grounds and teleport to the boss fight arena.

When face-to-face with the Ancestor Spirit, it is important to know what type of attacks it will send forth. The giant deer-like beast uses mostly jumping attacks to deal damage.

Beware of the Ancestor Spirit's quickness and attacks from above (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

The first attack sees it leap from invisible platforms with a blue fire left on the ground. The fire does damage if a player touches it. The second is similar, but the Spirit slams to the ground instead.

Aside from the jumping, its head and horns will be thrown wildly at players to deal physical damage. It will swing its head from side to side or charge forward, attempting to ram its adversary.

Watch for these attacks and dodge when they are close to hitting the character. Stay near the boss' feet throughout the battle for quick strikes that may even stagger it a bit.

Roll toward the Elden Ring boss when avoiding its attacks, preventing damage and getting closer to strike it. This tactic works for melee attackers and those using ranged attacks or spells.

Attacking from the sides, underneath, or behind is the best way to beat this boss (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Fast spells and attacks are the only way to take out this boss, as slower ones will more than likely miss. It stays on the move, so the slower attacks will hit where it once was rather than where it stands.

Spirit ashes are also available during this fight, so don't be afraid to send them out to get the Ancestor Spirit's attention diverted for a short time. Use those opportunities to drop the creature and collect a pile of Runes.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod