Top 5 most amazing Elden Ring streamer moments

Twitch streamers have always been early adopters of hyped-up games, and Elden Ring is no exception. The game has been streamed on over 15,000 channels in the past two days, since its 25 February release. Even Shroud, who originally said he found the game boring in its meta, has been streaming it continuously.

Some hilarity and WTF moments are bound to arise when the game is being streamed so many times, and this article features the best of those.

Top 5 Elden Ring moments on Twitch

1) Atrioc's Legendary Battle

Popular streamer Atrioc was one of the first streamers to follow the Elden Ring hype and has been playing the game constantly since its release. At Storm Stomp level in Elden Ring, the streamer seemed to have hit a rock as he could not beat the Tree Sentinel boss for the life of him.

His chat, generally seen busting his chops, had turned supportive, which is a testament to how long he had been stuck at that level. He finally cleared the level in what one member of the chat called his

"3848830940329th attempt".

2) Jerma985 needs to stop making jokes

Voice actor turned streamer Jerma985 was very close to beating Margit, the Fell Omen boss at the Wild Strikes level in Elden Ring, when he lost his concentration while trying to make a joke. He had the boss at very low HP, but the fight didn't seem to be ending any time soon, prompting the streamer to say

Let's do the rest of this with my eyes closed

Seeing the boss take advantage of his lapse in concentration, the streamer screamed

Don't make a joke STOP STOP. Oh my god what am I doing WHAT AM I DOING?

While his efforts did go in vain as he tried to create humor in front of one of the toughest bosses in Elden Ring, the streamer eventually did succeed in beating Margit later.

(he finally beat the boss at 7:14:54 in the full VOD)

3) ScaryRussianWizard checks out a goat

While most Elden Ring clips going viral on Twitch right now feature intense battles, interacting with NPCs has also been a good avenue. ScaryRussianWizard, aka Eva, found a goat's bleat to be hilarious and stopped her quest to go follow the goat. She even requested the goat to repeat her rather screechy bleat.

DO IT AGAIN DO IT AGAIN

A user who clipped the moment, named icygyci, hilariously appropriated the "what da dog doin" trend to the situation and named the clip

"what da goat doin"

4) DisguisedToast takes the bait

DisguisedToast was one of the first streamers to have picked up the title and he has been able to sail through the game very well for the most part. In a recent stream though, Jeremy (aka DisguisedToast) became the butt of the joke, when the Glintstone Dragon Smarang boss, an NPC in the game, baited the streamer into a bad location.

One of the toughest stages in Elden Ring, Unsheathe, seemed to be going well for him with the boss very close to its death, when it suddenly disappeared and appeared further down the water.

As the streamer chased the boss down into the poisonous water, the boss swiftly knocked the streamer off his horse, ending Toast's undefeated run in the game.

5) ASeagull should have kept running

As streamer ASeagull engaged in fierce combat at the Golden Vow stage, he tried to run away to change position with the boss right in pursuit, and when he got to cover and turned around he saw the boss teabagging him from the roof where they were fighting.

While the action itself was probably the result of a glitch, the streamer chimed in the moment to further the hilarity by addressing the teabagging

Okay dude...imma use the bathroom I'll be right back

The streamer paused his camera and the chat made many jokes at the bizarre nature of the entire incident, with one user saying

This is not how i pictured my morning, that's for sure.

Fans can stay tuned to this space for all the details on the latest happenings in Elden Ring.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod