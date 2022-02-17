"My secret is out": Twitch streamer Atrioc jokingly reveals that he is Dream

On his latest stream, Atrioc jokingly revealed his secret identity to his audience, admitting that he was the Minecraft superstar Dream.

Atrioc is a variety streamer on Twitch, broadcasting himself playing whatever games he wants while throwing in some commentary and jokes. He also works as a Manager of Global Consumer Marketing at the tech company NVIDIA, streaming as a side job when he has time. He is also a good friend of the YouTube streamer Ludwig, being featured in his series "Bros vs. Pros," where Ludwig, Atrioc, and their friend Stanz face off against a pro player and the game they compete in.

During his latest stream, a viewer asked the streamer to Google internet personality "Dream," a very popular Minecraft content creator whose identity is a mystery. He was confused at first but quickly realized why the viewer had asked him to look it up and started laughing at what he was seeing.

Once he stopped laughing, the streamer showed his chat that he was the first image result after looking up "Dream" on Google.

"Wait, what the f*ck? Chat, if you Google 'Dream'... Oh no! My secret is out! F*ck!"

Atrioc jokes about his secret identity being exposed

The Twitch streamer joked about being upset that his "secret identity" was revealed, pretending to be annoyed with Google before "admitting the truth."

"Noooo!! Oh, Google, you spying b*stard! Alright, that's it, I'm the man behind the mask. This is a big day for me, I always wondered what I'd say when I finally revealed that I stopped taking my normal pills. That's the point of the mask, so you guys wouldn't figure out it's me."

The "normal pills" are in reference to Dream's music video for his song "Mask," where a character is taking pills to be "normal." He continued on with the joke, pointing out the "hints" that he was leaving for people to figure out his "secret."

"Why do you think he's all green? I thought it was so obvious, it's like a Batman-Bruce Wayne thing. Who's the guy who looks exactly like Bruce Wayne running around in a mask? Who's the guy running around wearing all green who's also daylight working at NVIDIA? The Green Out campaign! F*cking put it together, it's so obvious, and no one else got it!"

Some users on Reddit shared their jokes about the clip, with one joking about Dream's speedrun controversy.

Atrioc's ability to keep the joke going without it becoming overdone is shown perfectly in this clip, showcasing why he has so many fans who regularly enjoy his content.

