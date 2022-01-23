"I unplugged it!": Atrioc celebrates too soon and misses last hit on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice boss, dies

Viewers of Brandon "Atrioc" Ewing laid out their condolences to the Twitch streamer after he hilariously failed a boss fight on Sekiro: Shadows Die.

The Demon of Hatred is considered one of the most challenging bosses in the game, with Ewing actively attempting to beat it for almost three hours. During one of his attempts, he managed to get it down to one final hit before its defeat but ended up missing after celebrating too soon.

"Where's my controller? No. No, I unplugged it!"

Atrioc struggles to beat the 'Demon of Hatred' from Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Ewing played Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for days, attempting to finish the entire game. With a few hiccups in the middle, the streamer reached the 'Demon of Hatred' boss in-game, which is considered difficult to bring down.

After several failed attempts at killing it, Ewing ended up dealing the penultimate hit, left with a single "deathblow" hit to take it down for good. Caught up in the moment owing to how close he was to the end of the fight, he yelled out,

"F**k! Yes! F**k! Yes!"

While cheering for himself, he moved his arms wildly, causing his eventual downfall as he inadvertently unplugged his controller. He frantically searched for it, yelling:

Still left with the final death blow to deal, the boss eventually woke from its stunned state and killed Ewing, who watched in pure anguish.

The Twitch streamer fell to the floor, leaning on his chair, unable to form any words after what had happened. His chat immediately reacted and took to either making fun of him or pretending to shed tears for him.

Around 30 minutes later, Ewing managed to reach the same stage he previously failed at, humorously exclaiming that he's pressing the button twice to make sure he doesn't miss it this time.

Viewers react to Atrioc's grave error in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The clip was uploaded to the Livestream Fail subreddit, with viewers primarily responding with light-hearted digs at the streamer.

Several voiced concerns about how they felt that Ewing had been faking the whole situation. However, others immediately shot down them, who informed them that he had been attempting to beat it for hours upon hours.

