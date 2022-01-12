"Is it dirty?": Twitch streamer Atrioc attempts to fix his camera's technical glitch by wiping lens

Brandon "Atrioc" Ewing did one of the oddest things when he wiped his camera's lens in order to fix a technical issue.

During a recent livestream, Atrioc was 'Just Chatting' with his viewers when a technical glitch caused lines to appear on his screen. He wasn't sure what it was and said:

"Is it dirty? Do I need like a cloth?

To his viewers' great surprise, he began cleaning his camera's lens instead of doing something to fix the glitch on his PC.

Atrioc mistakes a technical glitch for dirt and tries to wipe it off

Atrioc had an odd moment while livestreaming on Twitch recently. He was trying to host his popular show Marketing Monday when he began experiencing technical trouble. This took him for a spin as he had difficulty identifying and fixing the issue.

A number of horizontal lines appeared on the screen that made it difficult for him to be seen. The streamer's viewers notified him of the issue, which he then promptly tried to resolve.

Atrioc realized that the lines only appeared on the feed from his camera. As soon as he switched the feed to something else, they disappeared. He explained this to the viewers when he said:

"No, it's not like in.. Like if I went to the Marketing Monday scene or something, it's not there. It's definitely the camera, it's the camera input.

He then did something so amusing that his viewers lost their bearings. Once he realized the glitch was caused by a fault with his camera's input, he picked up a piece of cloth and wiped the lens of his camera in an attempt to fix it. This left his viewers dumbfounded and bursting with laughter.

Chat reacts to streamer trying to wipe his camera (Image via Twitch/Atrioc)

When the streamer understood it wasn't dirt, he attempted to adjust his camera settings. He then unplugged and reconnected his camera a few times. About 15 minutes into the stream, he was finally able to fix the issue.

Atrioc is one of the most popular streamers on the purple platform. He does a variety of content, from playing games to hosting different shows. A couple of the really well-known series he does on his channel are Get Smarter Sunday and Reddit Recap. His most popular show, however, is Marketing Mondays. The show has now been dubbed "Tarketing Tuesdays" as a meme, because the streamer has been hosting it on Tuesdays of late.

