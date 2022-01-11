"Can you imagine this?": Pokimane worries new Valorant agent Neon will give her motion sickness

Imane "Pokimane" Anys opined on the new character released in Valorant as an agent called "Neon." During a recent livestream on Twitch, Pokimane was 'Just Chatting' with her viewers when she decided to look at some gaming clips of people using the new Valorant agent Neon.

She talked about Neon's ability at length and indicated that she wasn't a fan of the character's super slide due to her getting motion sickness. She spoke about getting annoyed at not being able to kill the character due to Neon's ability to evade with the help of super slide when she said:

"Can you imagine this? I'd lose it bro!"

Pokimane displeased with Valorant's Neon

Pokimane had a lot to say about the newest addition to character selection in Valorant. She watched a YouTube video made by Twitch streamer and Valorant player HowToNoodle. The video showcased Neon's abilities, especially the super slide.

Neon has been introduced in the game as a master of agility. Some content creators who got early access to the character tested it and figured out the techniques to make Neon super slide. Some say Neon's super slide could be better than Jett's rope dash, which has been well-liked by players in the Valorant community.

However, Pokimane was one of the creators who wasn't too keen on the new character's ability to super slide. After watching HowToNoodle test out the hyped super slide, she retched and exclaimed:

"Disgusting s**t! No!"

She went on to add:

"I played a couple games of Valorant last night because, bro, it had been so long. I felt like motions sickness. Cause it had been so long since I had played Valorant at all."

She revealed to her viewers the reason for such an adverse reaction to the new addition. She admitted that she hadn't played Valorant in a long time and found it challenging to get back into the game.

She was worried that this might make it difficult to compete with other players as she already found it hard to deal with Jett's agility and Neon's would be even better. She explained her unrest by saying:

"I would be out here with a Phantom. I dink at Jett for 140 in her big annoying head and she dashes to safety. Wha..? And for what?"

Hearing the streamer talk about her struggles with playing Valorant, her chat erupted in laughter. A few concerned faces also asked her why she felt sick after playing the game.

Pokimane's chat after hearing about her motion sickness (Image via Twitch)

Neon is set to go live later today after Riot Games updates the title with patch 4.0.

Edited by Srijan Sen