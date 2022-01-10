"You're under arrest": EsfandTV receives hilarious donations during skit as Madden NFL coach 'Steven Michaels'

EsfandTV received some of the funniest donations from his viewers during a recent Twitch stream where he performed a Madden NFL-based skit.

During a recent livestream, the streamer played Madden NFL 22. While livestreaming the game, he performed a skit acting as Madden NFL coach 'Steven Michaels'.

His audience played along with him and added some content to the skit with their hilarious donation messages. In one such note, the viewer wrote, pretending to be Steven Michael Jr.:

"Hey, coach, Steven Micahels Jr. from Michaels and Bicycles. I'm trying to solve how my father, Steven Michaels, disappeared. Evidence shows his last communications were with you. You're under arrest."

EsfandTV reacts to funny donations from viewers to his character, Steven Michaels

The content creator was back playing his character as Madden NFL coach Steven Michaels during a recent stream. He has played the character in the past as part of the skit he does when he plays the game.

This time, it was no different, as he put on his Jacksonville Jaguars hat and took to the podium to answer the viewers' questions.

Viewers seemed to enjoy this part of his Madden NFL gameplay as they responded with hilarious messages of their own when donating to the streamer. They sent in questions to coach Steven Michaels that EsfandTV then had to answer, which led to some great moments on-stream.

These hysterics eventually add to the content and make the stream more engaging for the viewers.

One viewer, a fellow Jaguars fan, wrote:

"Steven Michaels, they say dog is a man's best friend. I guess when you're a Jags fan, alcohol is your best friend because I'm f***ing s**tfaced."

The message led to the broadcaster breaking character. He couldn't help but laugh when it was read out loud. The statement continued as the fan questioned Steven Michaels by adding:

"I interviewed a World War 2 veteran who said this game was a bigger disaster than Pearl Harbor. What do you have to say to all the fans you have let down? Or all the players who trusted you? Or my fat ex-wife sitting at home?"

EsfandTV is one of the most vocal supporters of the National Football League on Twitch. In fact, he even reached an agreement with the NFL back in October 2021, which allows him to stream Thursday night NFL games every week.

EsfandTV also has a football-related podcast that he streams Tuesday nights on Twitch, called Let's Go Football, where he invites former football players as guests.

Edited by Ravi Iyer