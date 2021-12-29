"I have heard of a Mizkif": Pokimane's friend hilariously responds to question about knowing what a "clout goblin" is

Imane "Pokimane" Anys and her friend joked about "clout goblins", and Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo somehow ended up being the butt of the joke.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, Pokimane was "Just Chatting" with her viewers. She had her friend Kevin on the stream with her, and they were talking about random topics.

When Kevin took a shot at well-known streamer Mizkif during their chat, something hilarious happened. Pokimane inquired if he knew what a "clout goblin" is, to which he replied by saying:

"No, but I have heard of a Mizkif."

Pokimane's friend Kevin calls out Mizkif for being a "clout goblin" and then immediately apologizes

Pokimane was streaming alongside her friend Kevin as they discussed random topics and interacted with the viewers in chat. This was when Kevin jokingly implied that Mizkif was a "clout goblin".

Pokimane was talking to Kevin about an incident where one of her classmates from high school made a questionable admission. She revealed how the friend told her that she should have befriended the streamer back in their high school days.

The 25-year-old talked about the friend regretfully making those comments. Kevin noted how that sounded wrong, pointing out that it made Pokimane's old classmate look like a "clout chaser".

The discussion soon took a turn when Pokimane asked Kevin if he knew about "clout goblins". He answered in a way that implied Mizkif was one.

Hearing Kevin's answer, Pokimane covered her face with both hands. It was visible that she was trying to control her laughter. Both friends fell silent for a few seconds before Pokimane eventually pulled up an "end of stream" screen.

Pokimane and Kevin were heard giggling in the background, unable to control their laughter for long. Pokimane then switched back to her camera, with Kevin immediately apologizing for the comment.

He addressed Mizkif and said:

"Miz, if you're watching, I love you. I love you, you're a great guy. We've had a great time. It's just a meme. We're doing it for the content. You know all about that."

It wasn't just the two on stream who lost it when Kevin made the comment, as viewers in the chat were also left in stitches. Hearing Kevin make fun of Mizkif, viewers filled the chat with a barrage of KEKWs and Omegaluls.

