"I love BTS": Sodapoppin destroys BTS Jungkook cardboard cutout using flamethrower and katana

Thomas "Sodapoppin" Morris showed his "love" for K-pop and BTS when he destroyed a cardboard cutout of BTS member Jungkook.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, Sodapoppin was "Just Chatting" with his viewers and opening $25000 worth of Christmas-related stuff he bought. One of the things he purchased was a cutout of BTS member Jungkook. He did not find the cutout needed and destroyed it using some really creative means. Before doing the deed, however, he professed his love for the band by saying:

"I love BTS!"

Sodapoppin confesses his love for BTS before destroying a Jungkook cardboard cutout

Sodapoppin did not hold back when he got his hands on a Jungkook cardboard cutout. He was livestreaming on his Twitch channel, where he unboxed a bunch of things that amounted to around $25000. One of the things he got was a lifesize cardboard cutout of the popular K-pop band BTS.

When Sodapoppin got the cutout, he did what fans would expect him to do, which was destroy it. However, he had some interesting ideas on how he wanted to do it. Rather than kicking or punching the cutout, Sodapoppin decided to make use of some impressive weapons such as a flamethrower and a Katana.

Sodapoppin took the cutout to an open area in the backyard. The first thing he did was steady the cutout before whipping out his incredible flamethrower. His friends behind the scenes ask him if he knows how to use the weapon. He smirks and calmly replies:

"Yeah.

Sodapoppin then fires the flamethrower up and mercilessly sets the cardboard cutout alight. He wasn't done, though. After burning the cutout, he brings in another massive weapon in the form of a katana to finish the job. He stood with his katana facing towards the cutout and said to his team:

"I'm the.. I made Among Us. Okay.. I'll stand here? Okay!

Sodapoppin then swings his katana and, in one fell swoop, manages to break it in half. He tried to capture the moment in slow motion. However, it didn't do him any favors. His magnificent skill wasn't captured as seamlessly as he thought it would be. Viewers in his chat filled it with "Omegalul"s and "F"s because of Soda's failed attempt at capturing the moment.

A clip from Sodapoppin's stream soon made it to the LivestreamFails subreddit. Fans of the streamer who missed the live-action got a chance to witness his skill and technique.

Some pointed out how the K-pop stans could come after the streamer if they get a hold of the clip of him destroying a cutout of their beloved Jungkook.

While some took it as Sodapoppin having fun live on stream and tried to enjoy the content, others indulged in debates about cancel-culture.

