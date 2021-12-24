"It's become people's personality": Sodapoppin shares thoughts about crypto fans following him on Twitter

Thomas "Sodapoppin" Morris revealed that he is not amused by crypto fans following him on Twitter.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, Sodapoppin was playing Dead by Daylight. As usual, he was keeping his viewers engaged by talking about random topics and interacting with them via chat. This was when he brought up how he had seen a surge of followers, mostly from crypto-related accounts. He talked about how people get too engrossed in cypto when he said:

"Holy f**k! It's like become people's personality at this point."

Sodapoppin reveals that he has gained too many followers who are into crypto-currency

Sodapoppin had a chat with his Twitch fans about how he had been followed by a number of people who are interested in crypto-currency. However, he didn't seem to be too happy about it and was of the opinion that an obsession with crypto-currency gets overwhelming after a certain point.

Crypto-currencies and NFTs have been all the rage in the past couple of years. New advocates and experts on the topic keep popping up every day across multiple social media platforms. Sodapoppin told his viewers that he has been experiencing something similar. He said he had gained a lot of followers after such Twitter accounts related to crypto started following him. He said:

"Dude I keep getting followed by f***ing people who are verified on Twitter and I'm like - who is it? I look at it like NFT connoiseur, talk to me about Bitcoin. Like... that's it."

Sodapoppin went on to talk about how some people have become so invested in the crypto world that their whole personality is molded around it. He said that everything on their profile was related to crypto and NFTs. He was quick to admit that he knew the advantages of understanding the crypto world. He told his viewers:

"Man, I get it. It actually makes a lot of people a lot of money."

A clip of the streamer talking about his experience with crypto enthusiasts soon hit the LivestreamFails subreddit, and redditors shared similar views on the matter:

While some admit that there are advantages to being in the crypto world, it's the volume of content that they see on a day-to-day basis surrounding it that gets a little frustrating.

Edited by Siddharth Satish