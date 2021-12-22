"I'm a God": OTK Cyr's Twitch stream coincidentally dies midway through self-serving monologue

Vincent "Cyr" just experienced a slice of that "instant karma" pie as his stream died when he was making some questionable statements.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, Cyr was playing the open-world roleplaying game Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition. The stream had been going on for well over 9 hours when he had finished playing the game. He decided to talk to his viewers for a little while before he went offline. This was when he decided to make some bold claims.

Cyr's stream cuts off during a funny monologue where he claimed to be a God

Cyr is known for being one of the "cool" streamers on Twitch. He often portrays a very narcissistic character while streaming that has become quite famous. Cyr was back at it again during one of his recent streams.

Cyr had just finished playing the online game Elder Scrolls V when he decided to chat to his audience watching him. His game was interrupted by technical issues, which was the reason he stopped playing it. He took a little time to identify the problem and then let the viewers know that he had figured it out.

Cyr then gave himself a bit of a pat on the back when he fixed the issue and called himself a "legend." This was when one of the viewers commented in the chat sarcastically congratulating him on successfully doing some "low end tech work."

Cyr wasn't too amused by the comment. Instead of replying to the comment in a normal way like some other streamer would have done, he gave a monologue about how he was the "best" at what he does. He said to his viewers:

"I'm invincible. Nobody can stop me even if they wanted to. I'm a God! I'm the closest thing to one as far as I'm concerned.

However, this did not last long, because as soon as he said it, Cyr's stream died unexpectedly. This sent his viewers into hysterics as the chat was immediately filled with funny memes.

Cyr recently joined One True King (OTK) as their eighth member. OTK is a mega-popular online group based out of Austin, Texas. It was founded by streamers like Mizkif and Zack "Asmongold" and has since grown to become a huge online streamer group.

