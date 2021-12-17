"I was rationing": OTK's Cyr reveals early-life financial struggles to Alinity, AustinShow, Quqco

Vincent "Cyr" revealed his early-life financial issues when he spoke to fellow streamers Natalia "Alinity" Mogollon, Rajj "AustinShow" Patel and Quqco.

During a recent livestream on Twitch, popular streamer and One True King (OTK) member Cyr talked about his early days as an up-and-coming streamer. He told Alinity and others about how he wasn't sure if he had chosen the right path. He also spoke about how he found it difficult to feed himself.

Cyr talks about having to ration his food and wondering if he was wasting his time with streaming

Cyr recently turned 32 years old and did a birthday stream with fellow streamers Alinity, AustinShow and Quqco. While speaking to the trio, he revealed that he endured a lot of difficulties in his early 20s. He told them that he had to wonder early on if he had chosen the right career path and if it would pay off to be a streamer.

cyr @cyr BIRTHDAY STREAM IN ABOUT 30 MINUTES. BIRTHDAY STREAM IN ABOUT 30 MINUTES. https://t.co/uuqO2L5BBN

Speaking about his life experiences many years ago, Cyr told fellow streamers:

"Twenty two bro, like already three years in.. you're like - Damn dude, am I wasting my time? When I was twenty nine there were times like when I was rationing out things."

Alinity, who was sitting beside Cyr after hearing his story, echoed similar sentiments. She talked about how she struggled during her early years and while she was in college. She agreed with Cyr as she said:

"This is the ramen for Monday, this is the ramen for Tuesday.. Yeah, no same. That was college for me.

Cyr looked emotional as he talked about his younger years. He also explained how his persistence paid off. He continued to talk about the issues he had and how he got through them:

"I was stubborn and it actually paid off.

Cyr then went into even more heart wrenching detailed descriptions of his tussle with early-life financial issues. He talked about his addiction to cigarettes and how he scrambled for money just to buy them. He added:

"There was time where I was digging through couches for change so I could buy cigarettes. I didn't even have food but I wanted cigarettes. Real sad.. real sad s**t

Also Read Article Continues below

Cyr disclosed that he lived with fellow streamer "TheSushiDragon" many years ago and that they struggled to eat food. He told Alinity and Quqco about how they fried pickles and ate it, considering it as a "feast".

Edited by Mason J. Schneider