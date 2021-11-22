"Anyone else?": Cyr reacts after beating Mizkif and other members of OTK at rock-paper-scissors

Vincent "Cyr" recently took on Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo and other members of the online group, One True King, aka OTK, and beat them at a game of rock-paper-scissors.

Cyr played rock-paper-scissors with the other OTK members during a recent livestream on Mizkif's Twitch channel. Much to everyone's surprise, he managed to beat every single OTK member.

Cyr defeats Mizkif and other OTK members at rock-paper-scissors

OTK is a mega-popular online group based out of Austin, Texas. It was founded by streamers like Mizkif and Zack "Asmongold" and has grown to be a huge group.

They recently welcomed their eighth member, Cyr.

Mizkif was recently streaming on Twitch in the "Just Chatting" section, where he had all of his OTK friends hanging out with him. Cyr was also one of the streamers involved.

Known as a great content creator on YouTube and Twitch, Cyr is also really popular for his improv roleplays.

In the stream, he competed against other members of OTK in a rock-paper-scissors game. He first took on Mizkif, and after a few draws, Cyr managed to beat him comfortably.

With the confidence he gained from beating Mizkif, he called out the other members of OTK to take him on.

"Anyone else? Anybody?

The next person to accept his challenge was Sukhbeer "EsfandTV" Brar.

He said to the others as he stepped up:

"I got it.. ready? Ready? Ready?

Cyr made light work of EsfandTV, beating him on the second go. EsfandTV then sat down on the couch disappointed, with Cyr displaying an air of arrogance as part of the character he was playing.

Nick "Nmplol" Polom then decided to take Cyr on after seeing him laugh maniacally after beating the other OTK members. Mizkif stepped in and encouraged the two to place a bet, to which Nmplol said to Cyr:

"Your Audi vs my GTR. If I win, best of one, I get your car, and you get mine. As long as you want..."

Cyr initially declined the offer, but he shook Nmplol's hand within a few seconds and accepted it. The two then battled it out.

It did not last long, as Cyr comfortably beat Nmplol's rock with his paper on the first go. Shocked by his failure, Nmplol was left looking at his play for a few seconds.

EsfandTV then returned for a second round against Cyr, but the latter got a first-round victory against him again.

A clip of the event soon hit the LivestreamFails Reddit page. Fans soon expressed their thoughts on the event, with some noting how "cool" Cyr is:

There were a few discussions over the probability of someone winning continuous games of rock-paper-scissors in the comments on the Reddit page too:

With everything said, it does look like the fans have accepted the new member of OTK with open arms and have taken a liking to Cyr almost instantly.

Edited by Ravi Iyer