5 of xQc’s funniest Twitch moments of 2021

Felix "xQc" Lengyel is a Canadian streamer, and one of the most popular faces on the internet at the moment. He first rose to prominence as an Overwatch player for the esports team, Dallas Fuel.

Since he quit the professional leagues, xQc has become a full-time variety streamer, and plays all kinds of games on Twitch.

xQc's popularity keeps rising as several clips from his Twitch streams and reactions often go viral on the internet. The streamer has 80,000+ active followers on the purple platform at the time of writing this article.

5 of the funniest moments from xQc's varied Twitch streams so far in 2021

1) xQc drives recklessly, once again, in Los Santos

xQc's GTA roleplay character "Jean Paul" isn't a stranger to driving accidents, and has crashed his vehicle many times on the streets of Los Santos.

The clip however shows one of his funniest crashes in the game as he tries to "send it" as per the request of his friend, with the car blowing up instantly while in the air.

xQc then saw the incident from the pursuing cop's perspective, and couldn't help but laugh as his character had to wait for medical help in the game.

2) xQc plays FIFA 22 for the first time

Next on the list is not one moment but instead, a collection of moments. 2021 saw xQc try his hand at the infamous FIFA 22 for the first time ever.

One of the best times was when the streamer got ridiculously overjoyed post his first ever penalty after hitting the crossbar. The stream also saw him freak out after missing out on an open goal, despite repeated sliding tackle attempts on the goalkeeper.

3) xQc shows off his "war growl"

Back in June, during one of his Valorant streams, xQc showed off his "war growl" to his viewers.

He had just won a round and was rearing to go again for another win. The streamer then proceeded to make a face and let out a loud growl. He also asked others on his team to showcase their growls as well.

What came next was a very distorted and loud noise from another player which took everyone else by surprise, as xQc said to the player:

"Jesus Christ man. That's quite too far."

4) xQc slanders his own GTA RP character

In recent months, xQc has been playing GTA Roleplay on the NoPixel Server a lot. His main character on the server is a notorious criminal called "Jean Paul." However, due to many bans during his time roleplaying "Jean Paul", xQc created a new cop character in the game called "Pierre Paul".

In one of his meetings at the Police Department as Pierre Paul, the rest of the cops in the meeting start calling "Jean Paul" a "piece of s***". xQc who was playing as Pierre at the time, went along with the other cops as part of the character.

The entire rundown of events resulted in a very funny interaction between all the players.

5) xQc gives viewers a tour of his room

This is another hilarious moment from one of xQc's Twitch streams from back in July of 2021.

xQc was reacting to Imane "Pokimane" Anys' house tour on his stream. Halfway through his reaction to Pokimane's tour, xQc decided that he wanted to give his viewers a tour of his own room. The result was a very funny two-minute parody tour which sent his chat into hysterics.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan