Valorant APAC LCQ: Qualified teams, schedule, live stream, and more

The Valorant Last Chance Qualifier (LQC) is a challenger tournament for professional teams, acting as their last endeavor to secure their position at the Valorant Champions 2021.

The Valorant Champions Tour Asia Pacific (APAC) Last Chance Qualifiers kicks off on October 11. The tournament will feature ten teams competing to secure a position at the Valorant Champions and play as one of the top 16 teams in the world.

In December, all of these 16 sides will compete for the title of "best team in the world".

About Valorant APAC LCQ 2021

The APAC Last Chance Qualifier is the final opening for the best Asian teams to fix a spot in Valorant Champions. All the ten sides that will be facing off in the Last Chance Qualifier are:

Paper Rex (PR)

Fennel (FL)

Full Sense (FS)

Boom Esports (BOOM)

NUTURN Gaming (NU)

DAMWON Gaming (DWG)

Reject (RC)

F4Q

Northeption (Nth)

Global Esports (GE)

These teams from various regions such as SEA, Japan, Korea, and South Asia have demonstrated incredible potential in their respective circuits. In the Last Chance Qualifier, they will compete against one another to prove who's the best in the APAC region.

The Valorant APAC LQC bracket (Image via Riot Games)

Schedule for APAC Last Chance Qualifiers

October 11, 2021

12:30 IST- Round of 10: Boom Esports versus Fennel

15:30 IST- Round of 10: Global Esports versus DAMWON Gaming

18:30 IST- Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: Full Sense versus Reject

October 12, 2021

12.30 IST- Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: F4Q versus Northeption

15.30 IST- Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: NUTURN Gaming versus TBD

18.30 IST- Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: Paper Rex versus TBD

October 13, 2021

12.30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 1: TBD

15.30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 1: TBD

18.30 IST- Upper Bracket Semifinals: TBD

October 14, 2021

12.30 IST- Upper Bracket Semifinals: TBD

15.30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 2: TBD

18.30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 2: TBD

October 15, 2021

12.30 IST- Upper Bracket Finals: TBD

15.30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 3: TBD

18.30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 3: TBD

October 15, 2021

14.30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 4: TBD

17.30 IST- Lower Bracket Finals: TBD

October 16, 2021

14.30 IST- Grand Finals: TBD

For anyone willing to watch the LCQ, all the scheduled matches will be live-streamed on Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels.

