×
Create
Notifications

Valorant APAC LCQ: Qualified teams, schedule, live stream, and more

When does the Valorant APAC LCQ start, and where will it be live-streamed? (Image via Riot Games)
When does the Valorant APAC LCQ start, and where will it be live-streamed? (Image via Riot Games)
Amlan "M4DM4N" Roy
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 06, 2021 05:18 PM IST
Feature

The Valorant Last Chance Qualifier (LQC) is a challenger tournament for professional teams, acting as their last endeavor to secure their position at the Valorant Champions 2021.

The Valorant Champions Tour Asia Pacific (APAC) Last Chance Qualifiers kicks off on October 11. The tournament will feature ten teams competing to secure a position at the Valorant Champions and play as one of the top 16 teams in the world.

In December, all of these 16 sides will compete for the title of "best team in the world".

About Valorant APAC LCQ 2021

The APAC Last Chance Qualifier is the final opening for the best Asian teams to fix a spot in Valorant Champions. All the ten sides that will be facing off in the Last Chance Qualifier are:

  • Paper Rex (PR)
  • Fennel (FL)
  • Full Sense (FS)
  • Boom Esports (BOOM)
  • NUTURN Gaming (NU)
  • DAMWON Gaming (DWG)
  • Reject (RC)
  • F4Q
  • Northeption (Nth)
  • Global Esports (GE)

These teams from various regions such as SEA, Japan, Korea, and South Asia have demonstrated incredible potential in their respective circuits. In the Last Chance Qualifier, they will compete against one another to prove who's the best in the APAC region.

The Valorant APAC LQC bracket (Image via Riot Games)
The Valorant APAC LQC bracket (Image via Riot Games)

Schedule for APAC Last Chance Qualifiers

October 11, 2021

  • 12:30 IST- Round of 10: Boom Esports versus Fennel
  • 15:30 IST- Round of 10: Global Esports versus DAMWON Gaming
  • 18:30 IST- Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: Full Sense versus Reject

October 12, 2021

  • 12.30 IST- Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: F4Q versus Northeption
  • 15.30 IST- Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: NUTURN Gaming versus TBD
  • 18.30 IST- Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: Paper Rex versus TBD

October 13, 2021

  • 12.30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 1: TBD
  • 15.30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 1: TBD
  • 18.30 IST- Upper Bracket Semifinals: TBD

October 14, 2021

  • 12.30 IST- Upper Bracket Semifinals: TBD
  • 15.30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 2: TBD
  • 18.30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 2: TBD

October 15, 2021

  • 12.30 IST- Upper Bracket Finals: TBD
  • 15.30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 3: TBD
  • 18.30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 3: TBD

October 15, 2021

  • 14.30 IST- Lower Bracket Round 4: TBD
  • 17.30 IST- Lower Bracket Finals: TBD

October 16, 2021

Also Read

  • 14.30 IST- Grand Finals: TBD

For anyone willing to watch the LCQ, all the scheduled matches will be live-streamed on Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी