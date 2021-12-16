“You guys are the best”: AnthonyZ thanks Twitch viewers for making his 11-day subathon a massive success

AnthonyZ just wrapped up his insane 11-day subathon and thanked viewers on Twitch for their support.

Towards the end of his most recent livestream, AnthonyZ thanked his audience for helping him with his massive subathon that went on for a whopping 11 days and for all their support throughout it. At the end of his stream, he made sure that his viewers knew that he was grateful for their support.

Streamer AnthonyZ is speechless at the end of his 11-day subathon

AnthonyZ ended his recent stream by thanking his viewers for helping him make his recent subathon a huge success, with his Twitch channel gaining thousands of new subscribers. At the end of the subathon, AnthonyZ's channel had 35,483 subscribers.

AnthonyZ started the subathon way back on December 6 and had initially informed his viewers that it was going to be an uncapped subathon, resulting in it lasting 11 days. The streamer was live every single day in his quest to gain as many subscribers as possible during that period of time.

AnthonyZ @AnthonyZ1O



Twitch.tv/Anthonyz LIVE WITH THE UNCAPPED SUBATHON AND WE ARE ALREADY AT 8 HOURS… 🤣🤣🤣🤣 LIVE WITH THE UNCAPPED SUBATHON AND WE ARE ALREADY AT 8 HOURS… 🤣🤣🤣🤣Twitch.tv/Anthonyz

Throughout the subathon, AnthonyZ played a variety of games to keep his audience engaged. He spent his normal hours live playing a lot of games, especially GTA RP which he is best known for. He also received help from his wife Brit, who took over the stream when he needed sleep.

The subathon was a success from the very beginning with the streamer hitting 20,000 subscribers on Day 4 of his subathon. He hit 30,000 subscribers soon after on December 14, which was Day 8 of the incredible subathon.

AnthonyZ @AnthonyZ1O Another insane milestone we just hit 30,000 Subscribers on Twitch! Absolutely insane.. lost for words and I cant describe how thankful I am to have such an amazing community! I love you <3 Another insane milestone we just hit 30,000 Subscribers on Twitch! Absolutely insane.. lost for words and I cant describe how thankful I am to have such an amazing community! I love you <3 https://t.co/7CBXIW65kp

AnthonyZ looked very emotional at the end of his subathon as he profusely thanked his subscribers and viewers for supporting him through the difficult event. Overcome with emotion, he couldn't speak clearly as he stammered his way through a small speech to show his gratitude. He told his viewers:

"I can't thank you guys enough man. Absolutely f***ing insane! Crazy 11 days of streaming. So much content, so much crazy s**t, I cannot thank you guys enough.

He then went on to reveal the result of the subathon, publicly stating the subscriber count that his channel ended up at the end of the subathon. AnthonyZ happily stated:

"Bro, so many numbers! Thirty five thousand four hundred and eighty five subs. Actually f***ing insane. Actually crazy! 11 days dude.. Easy clap, man, easy clap!

A clip of the wholesome moment promptly hit the LivestreamFails subreddit where fans cheered the streamer on for his incredible achievement.

